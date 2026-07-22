Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kelsey Mitchell, Sabrina Ionescu, Lynx vs. Storm)

The first half of the 2026 WNBA season wraps up on Wednesday night, and 12 teams are in action, including two games that are set to tip off in the afternoon:

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 3 p.m. EST

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm – 3 p.m. EST

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty – 7 p.m. EST

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m. EST

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever – 8 p.m. EST

Dallas Wings vs. Portland Fire – 10 p.m. EST

The Lynx (21-6) have a two-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the W, so they’ll remain in that spot regardless of the results of Wednesday’s action. Plus, star forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) is on track to make her season debut against Seattle, as she's listed as probable.

Behind the Lynx, just 2.5 games separate the No. 2-seeded Aces from the No. 6-seeded Fever, which means every game down the stretch of the regular season will be vital for playoff positioning.

When it comes to betting on the W, the first half of the season has been up and down. I started off extremely hot, getting up double-digit units in the first few weeks, but that number has dwindled despite the fact that I’m 13 picks over .500.

With all 12 of these teams looking to end the first half with a bang, I’ve decided to place three bets for Wednesday’s action.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the plays and their latest odds for the final day of action before the WNBA All-Star break.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 64-51 (+1.29 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 239-214-2 (+4.19 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Storm +10.5 (-106) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-168)

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Seattle Storm +10.5 (-106) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Even with Napheesa Collier (probable) back in the lineup, I think there is some value with the Storm to cover the spread in this game, as I'd be surprised if she played her usual minutes in her first game of the season, especially with the All-Star break on deck.

There has been a concerning trend for bettors going on with the Lynx, even though they still have the best ATS record (16-11) in the WNBA this season.

Minnesota has not won a game by 10 or more points since June 17 when it beat the Los Angeles Sparks by 16. The Lynx have gone 12 straight games where they would have failed to cover this number, including Monday’s three-point win in Seattle.

The Storm have been great against the spread as well this season (16-12), and most of that has come at home. After Monday’s game, Seattle now has a 9-4 ATS record at Climate Pledge Arena – the best mark in the WNBA.

While I expect Minnesota to win this game, the Storm have an average scoring margin of plus-0.5 at home this season compared to a minus-6.0 net rating overall. The Storm have also either won or lost by single digits in six of their last seven games.

I’ll take the Storm to cover once again on Wednesday.

Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-168)

Sabrina Ionescu has struggled shooting the ball this season, and she’s only played in 14 games due to back and ankle injuries. While the star guard had 21 points in Monday’s win over Dallas, she shot just 8-for-25 from the field and 2-for-10 from 3.

Ionescu has failed to clear 2.5 3-pointers in 11 of her 14 games this season, and she’s shooting just 28.7 percent from beyond the arc.

This is an extremely tough matchup against the Sky, who rank second in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage and opponent 3s made per game. Even though Ionescu is a threat to take double-digit attempts from deep, she’s been too inconsistent to trust against this defense on Wednesday.

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in 10 straight games and 12 of her last 13 heading into this matchup with the Sun.

While CT is sixth in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game, it hasn’t exactly limited opponents from getting good looks, allowing them to shoot over 35 percent from deep (13th in the W).

Mitchell is shooting 42.3 percent from downtown this season on 6.5 attempts per game. Even though she was 2-for-9 against the Sun earlier this season, I think the All-Star guard is a must bet to keep this streak going on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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