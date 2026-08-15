Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lynx vs. Aces, Sabrina Ionescu on Saturday)

Saturday’s WNBA action features a three-game slate, but it’s all to build up to a potential WNBA Finals preview on CBS.

The Minnesota Lynx, Napheesa Collier and rookie sensation Olivia Miles take on the Las Vegas Aces and MVP-favorite A’ja Wilson for the third and final time in the regular season. Minnesota won last Saturday’s matchup, evening the season series between the two Finals contenders.

That is by far the biggest game out of these three matchups on Aug. 15:

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces

Now, I don’t want to overshadow what’s at stake before the Aces and Lynx square off, because playoff positioning is on the line every night in the WNBA through the end of the regular season.

The Washington Mystics and New York Liberty are both aiming to avoid the No. 8 seed – and a likely first-round matchup with Minnesota – and they’ve both been on fire as of late. New York has won eight of 10 games to shoot up out of the No. 8 spot while the Mystics (despite two losses in a row to the Aces) are winners of seven of their last 10 games.

With so much at stake on Saturday, I decided to place a few bets for the action, including a pick for Lynx vs. Aces showdown.

Let’s run through these plays in the latest edition of Peter’s Points!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 84-71 (-2.99 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 259-235-2 (-0.09 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx Moneyline (-115) vs. Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu 18+ Points (-133)

Minnesota Lynx Moneyline (-115) vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Lynx lost the first meeting between these teams in Las Vegas, but All-WNBA forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) did not play in that game. With Collier back, the Lynx picked up an 11-point win at home last Saturday, and I think they’re in a great spot to win again this weekend.

Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the league in net rating, No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating. This team is clearly better than the Aces on the defensive end, as Las Vegas is sixth in defensive rating and sixth in opponent points per game.

While those aren’t bad numbers, there is a different step up in class when playing this Lynx team. Minnesota is an insane 14-2 on the road this season, and it has a 10-6 record against the spread in those matchups.

Las Vegas just picked up a pair of home wins over Washington to improve to 11-5 there this season, but Washington has one of the worst offenses in the WNBA and still kept both games within 10 points.

The duo of Collier and Olivia Miles is arguably the best in the WNBA, and the Lynx are well-rested heading into this game having not played since Wednesday. In a pick’em scenario, I think they’re worth a bet in this potential Finals preview.

Sabrina Ionescu 18+ Points (-133)

New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 16.0 points per game this season while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3-point range.

The star guard has really picked things up over the last few weeks, averaging 19.5 points per game in her 15 contests since July 1. Ionescu is also shooting better from the field and from 3 during that 15-game sample.

Connecticut has not been a bad defensive team this season, but the Liberty need more scoring from Ionescu than they might have originally thought this season with Satou Sabally (concussion) taking time away from the team to recover.

A four-time All-Star, Ionescu has 18 or more points in nine of her last 15 games, though she’s yet to face CT in 2026.

The star guard averaged 18.2 points per game in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, so she’s certainly capable of pushing her season average closer to this number over the final weeks of the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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