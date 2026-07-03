Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lynx vs. Liberty, Jackie Young)

Several WNBA Finals contenders are in action for a two-game slate in the WNBA on Friday night, as the New York Liberty host the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces take on the Chicago Sky.

New York just knocked off Las Vegas in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday night, but the Liberty remain behind both Minnesota and Las Vegas in the standings.

In fact, Minnesota is actually favored on the road on Friday against the Liberty, who have been banged up this season with Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu both missing significant time with injuries.

Meanwhile, the Aces are looking to bounce back with a home win over a Chicago team that is just 6-13 so far this season and now without star guard Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) for the rest of the year.

There are plenty of ways to bet on these two games, and I share my favorite WNBA plays each day here at SI Betting to help you wager responsibly on the W.

I’m targeting a total and a player prop for Friday’s action, as we’ll have yet another measuring stick for how some of the top contenders stack up as we near the All-Star break.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 49-34 (+6.69 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 224-197-2 (+9.59 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx-New York Liberty UNDER 173.5 (-108)

Jackie Young 18+ Points (-171)

Minnesota Lynx-New York Liberty UNDER 173.5 (-108)

These are two of the best defensive teams in the league, as well as the No. 3 (Minnesota) and No. 6 (New York) offenses.

However, the Lynx are No. 1 in the W in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent points per game while the Liberty are No. 4 in defensive rating and No. 3 in opponent points per game.

The Lynx have hit the UNDER in 10 of their 19 games this season, which is shockingly the best UNDER mark in the W. Over their last four games, they have gone UNDER 173.5 combined points in all of them.

Even though there is a ton of offensive talent on both sides in this one, the Liberty don’t really profile as a high-scoring squad in 2026. They are 10th in pace, eighth in points per game and have really hung their hat on the defensive end with Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu missing time.

I am expecting a hard-fought, defensive game on Friday night.

Jackie Young 18+ Points (-171)

Jackie Young has been on fire as of late for the Aces, and she dropped 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting with A’ja Wilson sidelined in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday.

Young has now scored 19 or more points in six straight games, and she’s averaging 16.5 points per game in the regular season. The Aces star has been super efficient after a slow start, knocking down 45.2 percent of her shots from the field and 38.6 percent of her 3-point attempts.

Chicago has struggled defensively in the 2026 season, ranking 11th in both defensive rating and opponent points per game. That sets up well for Young, who is clearly the No. 2 option in this offense behind Wilson.

After clearing this line in just one of her first seven games, Young has hit it in 10 of her last 13 for the Aces.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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