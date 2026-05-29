Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lynx vs. Sky, Mercury vs. Liberty on Friday)

Looking for some hoops to take you into the weekend?

There isn’t any NBA action on Friday night, but the WNBA has a loaded four-game slate featuring the New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream, Minnesota Lynx and the surprising Portland Fire.

Portland is 5-3 this season after beating the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, and it’ll close out Friday’s action with a standalone game against Atlanta.

Here’s a quick look at the schedule in the W on May 29:

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics

Atlanta Dream vs. Portland Fire

Even though there are four games on Friday night, I’m targeting just two of them in today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

The New York Liberty have been up and down to start the 2026 season, going 4-4 through eight games, but they played well against the Mercury on Wednesday and are worth a look to sweep this baseball series on Friday.

I’m also eyeing a road team on Friday night, as the Minnesota Lynx look to build on their WNBA-best 6-1 against the spread record. Here’s a breakdown of each of my bets for Friday, and remember to always bet responsibly!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 22-13 (+4.98 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 197-177-2 (+7.88 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx -2.5 (-115) vs. Chicago Sky

New York Liberty -6.5 (-265) vs. Phoenix Mercury

Minnesota Lynx -2.5 (-115) vs. Chicago Sky

Even without MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are rolling right now, winning three games in a row while posting an overall net rating of plus-8.2 in the 2026 season.

The Lynx have a stout defense – No. 3 in the WNBA in defensive rating – even without Collier and Alanna Smith (who left for Dallas in the offseason). On top of that, the Lynx are No. 2 in the W in effective field goal percentage, ranking first in field goal percentage and fifth in 3-point percentage.

I’m surprised to see the Lynx as just 2.5-point favorites against a banged-up Sky team that has lost three in a row to fall under .500 while posting a minus-0.8 net rating. Chicago doesn’t have a ton of offensive firepower with Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) out for the season, and the Lynx already picked up a 10-point win on the road against Chicago on May 23.

In fact, the Lynx have three straight wins by double digits, outscoring their opponents by 53 points over that stretch.

They’re a solid bet to win outright, and since they’ve been so great against the spread (6-1), I’ll take them to cover this one-possession line on Friday.

New York Liberty -6.5 (-265) vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Liberty were able to win and cover against Phoenix on Wednesday even though two starters – Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally – sat out that matchup.

Sabally is off the injury report and set to return on Friday, so the Liberty should be in a great spot to cover.

Phoenix has won just one of its last seven games, slipping to eighth in the league in net rating in the process. While the Liberty have shown some growing pains with a new-look roster (Sabally signed in free agency) and some injuries in 2026, they are sixth in the league in net rating (plus-3.1) and fourth in effective field goal percentage.

The shooting, especially from 3, is where the Liberty have an advantage in this game as the Mercury hold the No. 12 defensive rating in the league and the worst 3-point defense through eight games.

Sabally's return should be yet another boost to an already potent New York offense. I’ll trust the Liberty to get back over .500 in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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