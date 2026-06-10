Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Marina Mabrey, Sun-Tempo, Sparks-Storm)

Wednesday’s WNBA Commissioner's Cup action features a two-game slate, with the Toronto Tempo and Los Angeles Sparks both looking to improve their spot in the WNBA playoff race:

Connecticut Sun vs. Toronto Tempo

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm

The Tempo are off to a solid start in their first season as an expansion team in the W, winning six of their first 11 games, including a 17-point win over Chicago their last time out. This is the first regular season meeting between the Sun and Toronto, and CT has been by far the worst team in the W, winning just two games while posting a minus-15.1 net rating.

In the second game on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Sparks are looking to get back to .500 when they take on the three-win Seattle Storm. Seattle has dropped six games in a row after losing to Las Vegas on Monday night, and it’s set as a home underdog in this matchup.

I’m targeting both favorites on Wednesday in the first moneyline parlay in this year’s edition of Peter’s Points, as well as one star guard in the prop market.

Let’s jump right into the picks – and the latest odds – for June 10.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 35-19 (+9.60 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 210-183-2 (+12.50 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Tempo-Los Angeles Sparks Moneyline Parlay (-106)

Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)

Toronto Tempo-Los Angeles Sparks Moneyline Parlay (-106)

Toronto Tempo

Toronto has been one of the better teams in the league to bet on this season, going 7-4 against the spread and 3-2 straight up in five home games.

The Tempo rank eighth in the league in net rating and have the No. 4 offensive rating led by Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes.

Meanwhile, the Sun have a horrible net rating of minus-15.1 and are 14th in the league in both offensive and defensive rating. This team isn’t built to contend this season, and it’s posted an average scoring margin of minus-11.9 points in 13 games in 2026.

Betting on the Sun is extremely risky since they’ve been blown out on several occasions in 2026, so I’ll take the Tempo to win outright in this parlay.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks got off to a slow start in the 2026 season, which has led to shaky 4-7 against the spread record.

However, they should be able to handle business against a Storm team that has dropped six games in a row and ranks 15th in offensive rating, 13th in effective field goal percentage and 14th in net rating this season.

The Sparks are a poor defensive team (last in the W in defensive rating), but they may not have to worry about that against Seattle’s putrid offense. The Storm had scored 72 or fewer points in five games in a row before Monday’s loss to Las Vegas.

With Dominique Malonga seemingly on a minutes limit since returning from a concussion, the Storm don’t have a lot of go-to scoring options against a Sparks team that averages 88.7 points per game – the third-most in the W.

I think Los Angeles wins this game, and I wouldn't be shocked if it covers. L.A. is 3-1 on the road this season.

Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)

This season, Marina Mabrey is shooting 34.5 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 7.9 attempts per game.

She’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in six of her 11 appearances in the 2026 season, and she should be in the mix to clear this line again on Wednesday. The Sun are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 14th in defensive rating, 11th in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game.

Mabrey may want a little revenge on her former team for letting her get picked in the expansion draft, and the star guard has taken at least six shots from deep in nine of her 11 games, hitting three 3-pointers in three of her last five.

I’ll take a shot on Mabrey against a CT defense that has struggled to slow down everyone in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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