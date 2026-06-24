Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mercury vs. Fever, Allisha Gray, Fire vs. Sky)

The top two teams in the WNBA – Minnesota and Atlanta – headline a four-game slate on Wednesday, June 24, with the Lynx looking to bounce back from a loss against the Washington Mystics.

Washington has won three games in a row, and it has a second straight meeting against the Lynx, who have dropped just one game on the road in the 2026 campaign.

Here’s a quick look at the full slate of games before we dive into today’s WNBA best bets:

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics

Portland Fire vs. Chicago Sky

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries

After a few days away, I’m back with the latest edition of Peter’s Points, and what a season it has been.

Entering Wednesday’s action, I’ve hit 45 of 71 bets in this column this season, amounting to +11.47 units. Holding this pace will be tough to do – there are always swings when it comes to betting – but it’s been a great way to kick off an exciting WNBA campaign.

Tonight, I’m targeting three of these games, including a player prop for Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray against a tough Golden State defense.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 45-26 (+11.47 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 220-189-2 (+14.37 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana Fever -8.5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury

Portland Fire +3.5 (-105) vs. Chicago Sky

Allisha Gray OVER 17.5 Points (-123)

Indiana Fever -8.5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Indiana Fever are looking to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday after beating them by nine at home on Monday night.

Phoenix has the worst against the spread record in the WNBA this season (6-12), and it’s struggled on the road, winning just three of 10 games.

The Fever (7-3 at home) are up to the No. 6 seed in the W, and I’m going to trust them to win – and cover – again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana has a plus-4.2 net rating in the 2026 season and the Mercury continue to fall in net rating (minus-4.4) after starting off strong with a blowout win against Las Vegas this season. Since then, the Mercury are 4-13 and have dropped eight games by nine or more points.

The Fever should be able to score at will against this Mercury defense, which clocks in at No. 11 in defensive rating and dead last in opponent 3s made per game. Plus, Indiana is 5-4 against the spread as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of plus-9.1 points in those games.

Portland Fire +3.5 (-105) vs. Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky’s 2026 season has already gone in the tank, as they’ve lost Rickea Jackson for the year and have dropped nine of their last 10 games, including six in a row.

Yet, oddsmakers have them favored at home against the Portland Fire on Wednesday.

Chicago is just 1-6 at home in the 2026 season, and it has one of the worst against the spread records in the league at home (2-5). That includes an 0-2 ATS record when favored at Wintrust Arena.

Meanwhile, the Fire are hanging around the playoff picture in the W at 8-9 this season. Portland ranks in the bottom third of the league in net, offensive and defensive rating, but it has a better net rating than Chicago (minus-7.6) entering this matchup.

While I’d be shocked if Portland does make the playoffs, I can’t lay 3.5 points with the Sky when they’ve struggled to win outright at home all season long. The Sky offense has fallen off without Jackson, and I wouldn't be shocked if their losing streak continues on Wednesday.

Allisha Gray OVER 17.5 Points (-123)

This season, Allisha Gray is attempting a career-high 14.2 shots per game, and that has led to her averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game.

Gray has been efficient for the Atlanta Dream, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3, scoring 18 or more points in 10 of her 16 games. Even though Golden State is one of the best defenses in the W (third in defensive rating), I think this prop is a steal with it set two points lower than Gray’s season average.

The three-time All-Star has been heating up as of late, scoring 18 or more points in four of her last five games, including a 22-point game in a win over Indiana.

Gray has just one game with less than 10 shot attempts, which gives her a pretty solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. I think she continues her career year on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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