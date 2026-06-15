Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Olivia Miles, Aces-Wings, Sparks-Valkyries)

The WNBA is nearing the end of Commissioner’s Cup action, and the Las Vegas Aces have a chance to lock up the top spot in the Western Conference in a huge matchup with the Dallas Wings on June 15.

That’s one of three games, before there are six games on Wednesday to close out Commissioner’s Cup round-robin play before the championship game.

Monday’s WNBA Matchups

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

Portland Fire vs. Minnesota Lynx

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries

I’m targeting three plays on June 15, including a player prop for Rookie of the Year favorite Olivia Miles in her matchup with the Portland Fire. The Minnesota Lynx guard has been on a tear over her last six games, and the Lynx are 10-3 in the 2026 season even though Napheesa Collier has yet to make her season debut.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the bets to make on Monday, and the latest odds from the best betting sites .

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 40-21 (+11.71 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 215-185-2 (+14.61 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-162) vs. Dallas Wings

Olivia Miles OVER 23.5 Points and Assists (-125)

Los Angeles Sparks +5.5 (-118) vs. Golden State Valkyries

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-162) vs. Dallas Wings

The Aces’ lone road loss this season came to Dallas, but the Wings have dropped two of their last three games, losing badly to Minnesota before a one-point loss over the weekend to Portland.

I’m buying Las Vegas in this matchup, even though its net rating (plus-6.3) isn’t as dominant as you’d expect for a team that is No. 1 in the league and on a six-game winning streak.

The Aces are just 6-7 against the spread (Dallas is 8-5), so I’m forgetting the points and simply taking A’ja Wilson and company to win outright. A win would likely lock up a first-place spot in the West for the Commissioner’s Cup for the Aces, and they have the No. 1 offensive rating in the league.

Dallas (sixth in defensive rating) has improved on the defensive end of the floor, allowing just over 83 points per game. However, it is just 2-4 straight up against the four teams ahead of it in the standings (Las Vegas, Minnesota, New York and Atlanta) with two of those losses coming by double digits.

I like this young Wings team and expect it to make the playoffs, but I’m going to bet on Las Vegas extending the streak with this insane offensive run that it has been on. The Aces offensive rating is 113.4 for the season and 118.1 during this winning streak.

Olivia Miles OVER 23.5 Points and Assists (-125)

Rookie guard Olivia Miles is quickly becoming one of the best players in the league, averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3.

A recent surge from beyond the arc has been huge for Miles’ scoring, as she’s put up 24 or more points in three of her last four games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has 24, 23, 28, 35, 25, 30 and 30 points and assists over her last seven games, clearing this line in six of them.

The Fire are 13th in the W in defensive rating, ranking 13th in opponent assists per game and 10th in opponent points per game.

This is an ideal matchup for Miles, who has quickly become the No. 1 option on this Lynx team with Collier sidelined.

Los Angeles Sparks +5.5 (-118) vs. Golden State Valkyries

The Sparks are one of the best road teams in the WNBA this season, going 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries are under .500 against the spread at home and overall this season, seeing their net rating dip from No. 2 to No. 4 in the league despite a two-game winning streak.

The Sparks have won three games in a row, jumping to third in the WNBA in offensive rating and eighth in net rating. They still are the worst defensive team in the W (15th in defensive rating), but Los Angeles can score with anyone.

I think that gives it a chance to hang around against the Valkyries, and I’m shocked this line has moved from 3.5 to 5.5 on Monday night, as the Sparks have a clean injury report.

I’ll take the points in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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