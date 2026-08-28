Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Rhyne Howard, Sun vs. Fever, Tempo-Aces)

A major night in the WNBA is set for Friday, Aug. 28 as three of the top five teams in the league – Atlanta, Las Vegas and Indiana – are set to take the floor as they jockey for playoff position.

There are just a few days left before the WNBA breaks for the FIBA Women's World Cup, so I’m looking to watch, bet and enjoy as much action as I can this weekend.

Multiple MVP candidates headline Friday’s four-game slate, which has three games with double-digit spreads since so many non-playoff teams are bottoming out over the final weeks of the regular season:

Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream (-12.5)

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever (-16.5)

Toronto Tempo vs. Las Vegas Aces (-15.5)

Washington Mystics (-5.5) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Washington is the fourth playoff team in action on Friday, and it is coming off the front end of a back-to-back against Phoenix on Thursday. The Mystics are still favored against a Los Angeles Sparks team that has won just two of its last 10 games.

Unless you’re planning to lay some huge numbers when betting a side (or fading some of the best teams in the league), this is a slate to get creative with when it comes to the betting market.

Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite plays for an exciting night in the W on Friday.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 89-77 (-4.70 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 264-241-2 (-1.79 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Tempo-Las Vegas Aces OVER 178.5 (-108)

Indiana Fever -16.5 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun

Rhyne Howard 18+ Points (-169)

Toronto Tempo-Las Vegas Aces OVER 178.5 (-108)

The Aces are heavily favored on Friday night, but I’m targeting the total in this matchup rather than laying the points.

Toronto has been one of the worst teams in the league since the All-Star break, and it ranks dead last in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game. The Aces dropped 109 points on Toronto in their first meeting this season and 88 in their last game – both wins.

Now, the Tempo play the Aces on the road for the first time this season, and there is a key trend I can’t look past.

The OVER has hit in 14 of the Tempo’s 18 road games, one of the best marks in the WNBA.

The Aces enter this game in the top five in the league in both offensive rating and points per game, so I expect a high-scoring affair – at least on their side – on Friday night.

Indiana Fever -16.5 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun

The Fever dominated the Sun in their last meeting, winning by 35 points, and I think their offense is going to be too much to handle in this game.

Indiana has one of the best average scoring margins at home in the W this season, and the Sun are in a huge rut, ranking dead last in the league in net rating (minus-13.4) over their last 10 games.

On top of that, CT has really struggled when set as a road underdog, going just 6-12 against the spread with an average scoring margin of minus-11.4 points per game.

The Fever are averaging 96.6 points per game this season to Connecticut’s 78.8, and Indy has a lot to play for when it comes to the final standings in the W. This is a massive number to lay – and something I don’t usually do – but I think the Fever will easily handle this tanking Sun squad on Friday night.

Rhyne Howard 18+ Points (-169)

All-Star guard Rhyne Howard has been on a tear for the Atlanta Dream, averaging 21.6 points per game in the month of August (10 games) while reaching 18 points in nine of those matchups.

Howard is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3 during that 10-game stretch, and she’s taking over 15 shots per night.

So, the star guard should be in a good spot to clear this line – and hit her season average of 18.2 points per game – against a Portland team that is 14th in the league in defensive rating and 13th in opponent points per gme.

Howard has 21 games with at least 18 points this season, and I don’t expect this matchup to be the one where she cools down from this red-hot shooting stretch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .