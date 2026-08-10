Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tempo vs. Dream, Sky vs. Storm on Monday)

A wild weekend in the WNBA saw several teams jockey for positioning in the standings, with the Minnesota Lynx coming out as one of the biggest winners with their win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Not nearly as much is at stake in the playoff picture on Monday, as only four teams are in action after Sunday’s action featured six of the top eight teams in the league.

Monday, Aug. 10 WNBA Games

Toronto Tempo @ Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky @ Seattle Storm

Less than three weeks remain until the WNBA takes a break for the FIBA World Cup, and the eight teams in the playoffs are all in a great spot at this point in the campaign.

Can a team like Chicago make a run at a spot in the postseason? Winning on Monday against a tanking Seattle team would go a long way, and I have a bet for Chicago – as well as a total in the Tempo vs. Dream matchup – in today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 80-67 (-1.92 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 255-231-2 (+0.98 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Toronto Tempo-Atlanta Dream OVER 185.5 (-108)

Chicago Sky Moneyline (+105) vs. Seattle Storm

Toronto Tempo-Atlanta Dream OVER 185.5 (-108)

One of the top trends in the WNBA this season has Toronto’s OVER record on the road. The Tempo have hit the OVER in 12 of 14 road games (85.7 percent), and their defense has gotten progressively worse as the season has gone on.

The Tempo have the worst defensive rating in the league and are allowing 93.7 points per game. They gave up 111 points to Atlanta in their last meeting – a game that had 203 combined points.

Prior to that, these teams combined for 181 points in a seven-point Atlanta win (at home) and 179 points in a 25-point Atlanta win (on the road).

The Dream are averaging over 102 points per game against this Toronto team, and they’ve been a machine at hitting the OVER at home, doing so in 11 of 16 games.

Atlanta is a much better defensive team than Toronto (fourth in defensive rating), but both of these teams rank in the top six in the league in pace. So, we should get an uptempo game on Monday where Atlanta has no problem scoring the basketball.

This total is high, but I’m going to side with one of the most profitable trends in the W so far this season.

Chicago Sky Moneyline (+105) vs. Seattle Storm

There’s just no way I’d consider betting on Seattle as a favorite at this point in the season.

The Storm have lost 11 games in a row and are just 6-28 overall, including a 4-11 record at home. That happens to be the same record that Chicago has on the road, but the Sky have been playing better basketball as of late.

Over their last 15 games, the Sky are 7-8 and have the fight-best net rating in the league during that stretch. The biggest change has been on the offensive end, as they’ve gone from the No. 11 offense for the season to No. 5 over this 15-game stretch.

Meanwhile, Seattle has the third-worst net rating in the WNBA over its last 15 games and a 2-13 record.

At some point the Storm are going to break the streak, but I’ll gladly bet against them as a favorite any chance I get the rest of the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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