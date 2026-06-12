Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tempo vs. Mystics, Valkyries vs. Storm)

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is heating up, as we have less than a week left in regular-season play before two teams are crowned atop each conference to play in the championship game on June 30.

On Friday night, the Golden State Valkyries and Toronto Tempo look to keep their chances at a berth in that title game alive, though only one of them is favored on the road:

Toronto Tempo (+2.5) vs. Washington Mystics

Golden State Valkyries (-7.5) vs. Seattle Storm

I’m keeping things simple in today’s edition of Peter’s Points. I’m taking a side in each of these games, including an underdog pick for a team that is coming out of nowhere to make a serious playoff case in 2026.

Let’s jump right into the odds and analysis behind these best bets for June 12.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 39-20 (+11.80 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 214-184-2 (+14.70 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Tempo +2.5 (-110) vs. Washington Mystics

Golden State Valkyries -7.5 (-115) vs. Seattle Storm

Toronto Tempo +2.5 (-110) vs. Washington Mystics

This season, the Tempo are 4-2 against the spread as underdogs, though they did lose their season opener to Washington by three points, 68-65.

I’m not taking too much away from that game, as Toronto’s offense has completely transformed since then and is now No. 5 in the league.

Washington (minus-5.0 net rating in 2026) has struggled at home, winning just one of four games. It has covered the spread in three of those matchups, but the Mystics’ last two wins are against struggling teams in Seattle and Chicago, and their wins over Toronto and Indiana came by a combined five points.

The Mystics aren’t exactly equipped to blow teams out, as they’re 12th in the league in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating so far this season. Toronto outranks Washington in both of those categories, and it’s won back-to-back games to jump into a playoff position in the standings.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Tempo pull off an upset on Friday night, but I’ll take the 2.5-point cushion in case this game comes down to the wire like the first meeting between these squads in 2026.

Golden State Valkyries -7.5 (-115) vs. Seattle Storm

The Storm are straight up one of the worst teams in the league this season, ranking 14th in offensive rating, eighth in defensive rating and 14th in net rating (minus-8.8).

This was expected to be a rebuilding year for the Storm, and they have dropped seven games in a row with star Dominique Malonga (concussion) missing several of those matchups. Even with Malonga back, the Storm are 0-3, and they’re 1-5 overall when she plays in 2026.

Golden State has come back to earth after a fast start, but it still ranks third in net rating and fifth in defensive rating this season. It also had a double-digit win over the Storm to open the season.

Both of these teams are .500 against the spread this season, but Golden State has a much higher upside on the offensive end of the floor. Even though Seattle has turned things around a bit on offense, scoring the ball at a higher rate in games against the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks, it still had a multi-game stretch where it failed to clear 72 points.

I’ll trust the Valkyries defense to keep this Storm team in check and earn a win on Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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