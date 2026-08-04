Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tempo vs. Valkyries on Tuesday)

A two-game set between the Toronto Tempo and Golden State Valkyries wraps up on Tuesday night, as the two squads will play a standalone game at Chase Center.

Golden State snapped a two-game skid on Sunday, beating the Tempo by 17 points, and they remain firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the W this season. It’s going to take a few losses from Minnesota to make that possible, but the Valkyries have the best defensive rating in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, the Tempo have gone in the tank over the last month, dropping nine of their last 10 games and six in a row. Marina Mabrey (neck) missed Sunday’s game, and she’s listed as questionable on Aug. 4.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but I’m eyeing the total for today’s edition for Peter’s Points, especially after the Valkyries nearly dropped 100 points in their win on Sunday night.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Tempo-Golden State Valkyries OVER 168.5 (-110)

Toronto Tempo-Golden State Valkyries OVER 168.5 (-110)

The Valkyries have the best defense in the WNBA, ranking No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game (77.0).

However, the Tempo are the complete opposite, ranking 15th in defensive rating and 14th in opponent points per game (93.7) after allowing 96 in Sunday’s loss. These teams combined for 175 points in their last meeting, though they combined for just 158 points in their first matchup in Toronto.

The Tempo were playing much better basketball at the time, as they’ve dropped nine of their last 10 games.

The Valkyries may be able to shut down this Toronto attack, but the Tempo still scored 79 points without their best two players (Mabrey and Brittney Sykes) in action on Sunday.

Plus, the OVER has hit in 19 of Toronto's 29 games this season, including 11 of its 12 road games. I’ll bet on that trend continuing on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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