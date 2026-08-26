Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Valkyries vs. Sun, Storm’s Dominique Malonga)

Only a few days remain before the WNBA breaks for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, but there is still a ton to be decided in terms of playoff seeding by the end of the regular season.

The Minnesota Lynx failed to lock up the No. 1 seed with a loss on Monday, so no team is locked into a specific spot in the standings with around five to seven games left for each team in the regular season.

Unfortunately, Wednesday’s action features three teams that are way out of the playoff race (Seattle, Toronto and Connecitcut), but it also is a crucial game for the Golden State Valkyries, who are looking to lock up the No. 2 seed in the league.

Golden State upset the Minnesota Lynx on Monday, and it’s just four games out of the No. 1 seed with seven games left in the regular season. Chasing down the Lynx will be tough, but the Valkyries are in a great spot on Wednesday as double-digit favorites against Connecticut.

I’m eyeing a total in that game, and I have a player prop for All-Star center Dominique Malonga in today’s editions of Peter’s Points.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 88-74 (-2.61 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 263-238-2 (+0.29 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries-Connecticut Sun UNDER 152.5 (-115)

Dominique Malonga 10+ Rebounds (-123)

Golden State Valkyries-Connecticut Sun UNDER 152.5 (-115)

Wednesday’s matchup is the third and final meeting between the Valkyries and the Sun, and they’ve combined for 167 and 143 points in their first two contests in 2026.

The last meeting (in Connecticut) was the lower-scoring game of the two, as the Sun have shown they can defend at a high level, ranking sixth in the WNBA in defensive rating at home and seventh overall in opponent points per game.

The Valkyries are No. 1 in defensive rating and opponent points per game this season, allowing less than 77 points per night. They just held the No. 1-seeded Lynx under 70 points in Monday’s win, and they should wreak havoc against a CT offense that is dead last in the league in effective field goal percentage and offensive rating.

After all, the Sun have scored 70 and 64 points in their two meetings with the Valkyries in 2026.

The UNDER is 21-16 in the Valkyries’ games this season, and the team’s elite defense and slow pace of play are the main reasons why. The Valkyries are last in the W in pace while the Sun rank 11th (in the bottom five).

With the Sun playing a back-to-back and potentially being at less than full strength, I think we could be in line for a slug fest on Wednesday.

Dominique Malonga 10+ Rebounds (-123)

Seattle Storm star Dominique Malonga is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game in her second WNBA season and has an extremely favorable matchup on Wednesday evening.

The Storm are taking on a Toronto Tempo team that has won just one of its last 10 games and has been one of the worst teams in the league since the All-Star break. The Tempo have struggled mightily on the glass, ranking dead last in rebound percentage and in the bottom five in the league in opponent rebounds per game.

That sets up well for Malonga, who is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game over her last 15 games. During that 15-game stretch, the one-time All-Star has eight games with double-digit rebounds, including three of her last four appearances.

Unless the Storm decide to limit Malonga’s minutes, she should control the boards against a Tempo team that has some major issues in the frontcourt, even after adding Aneesah Morrow at the trade deadline.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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