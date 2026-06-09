Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Wings-Lynx, Jessica Shepard, Dream-Sky)

The WNBA takes center stage in the basketball world on Tuesday night on an off day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

In fact, the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is really starting to heat up, and there are three matchups to dive into for fans – and bettors – on June 9:

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries

I’m only betting on two of these three games, though I have two plays for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup as both teams have their eyes on a Commissioner’s Cup title. The Lynx – even with Napheesa Collier nursing an ankle injury – have won seven games in a row and have the best record in the league heading into Tuesday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the Wings and Paige Bueckers have won four games in a row and are just three wins shy of their total from last season (10 wins) just 10 games into 2026.

That is by far the best game of the night on June 9, but I also think there is a side to bet in the Atlanta-Chicago battle where Angel Reese gets to take on her former team.

Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind my WNBA Best Bets, which have been off to a strong start in the 2026 season.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 33-18 (+9.12 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 208-182-2 (+12.02 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Dream -6.5 (-115) vs. Chicago Sky

Jessica Shepard to Record a Double-Double (-120)

Minnesota Lynx Moneyline (-166) vs. Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream -6.5 (-115) vs. Chicago Sky

The Dream are third in the league in net rating this season, and they’ve done it by playing elite defense.

Atlanta has the No. 2 defensive rating in the W and allows less than 80 points per game (also No. 2 in the league). That’s going to be a major issue for a Chicago team that is down top scorer Rickea Jackson for the rest of the season.

The Sky have fallen off a cliff offensively since Jackson tore her ACL, ranking 13th in offensive rating and 14th in effective field goal percentage.

Chicago is also just 3-8 against the spread in the 2026 campaign, winning one of five games at home. Atlanta has been a much better team in 2026, and it has a net rating (plus-8.2) that is nearly 15 points per 100 possessions better than Chicago (minus-6.2).

Jessica Shepard to Record a Double-Double (-120)

Wings forward Jessica Shepard has been one of the best breakout players in the league this season, averaging 13.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The 29-year-old averages just 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for her career, so it’s been pretty special what she’s been able to do over the team’s first 10 games.

Shepard already has six double-doubles this season, and she’s looking for a bounce-back game against Minnesota. The Lynx held Shepard to seven points, six boards and four assists in a Dallas loss earlier this season.

Since then, Shepard has been on a tear, picking up a double-double in six of seven games. I think she’s a little undervalued at this price since she could get to 10 points, rebounds or assists in any game with how well this Dallas offense is playing.

Minnesota Lynx Moneyline (-166) vs. Dallas Wings

Even though both of these teams are on winning streaks, I’m going to take the Lynx to win outright at home on Tuesday night.

Minnesota has not only been great at winning games, but it is also 9-2 against the spread in the 2026 season. Collier’s injury may limit the Lynx’s ceiling a bit – for now – but they are still first in the league in net rating (plus-13.9), second in offensive rating and first in defensive rating.

The defense has been the key for Minnesota over the last few years, and Cheryl Reeve’s group has played at a high level on that end in 2026. The Lynx also have a four-point win over Dallas already this season.

The Wings are much improved from their 2025 form, but they remain shaky on the defensive end of the floor, ranking ninth in defensive rating overall and 14th in defensive rating on the road.

That is a major issue against a team as talented as the Lynx, and Dallas has been better against the spread when favored (4-1) than as an underdog (3-2) in the 2026 season. Unless the Dallas defense takes a step forward on Tuesday, I think Minnesota wins for the 10th time in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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