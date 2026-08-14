Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Wings vs. Fever, Fire vs. Storm on Friday)

What better way to head into the weekend than with a few standalone WNBA games on Friday night?

That’s what we have on Aug. 14, and two playoff teams with All-Stars galore are set to begin the action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Three of the best guards in the WNBA – Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Paige Bueckers – will take the floor in the Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings matchup, which is by far the bigger of the two games on Friday night.

The Wings won the first meeting between these teams back in May, but Friday’s game will be the first of two meetings over the next six days with both of these squads vying for a top-four spot in the playoff standings. So, fans should expect playoff intensity on Friday night, especially since the Wings are just 1.5 games back of Indiana in the standings.

Later in the night, a Western Conference battle between the Portland Fire and Seattle Storm closes out this two-game slate, and Portland is looking to complete a 4-0 season sweep against Dominique Malonga and Co.

I’ve decided to bet on a side in both of these games, so let's jump right into the odds and analysis behind Friday’s bets in Peter’s Points.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 84-71 (-2.99 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 259-235-2 (-0.09 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana Fever -5.5 (-115) vs. Dallas Wings

Portland Fire +2.5 (-115) vs. Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever -5.5 (-115) vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas upset Indiana earlier this season, and Bueckers and Co. have proven that they are a playoff-caliber team just one season after they finished with the worst record in the WNBA, winning just 10 games.

However, I am going to side with the Fever in this rematch on Friday night.

Indiana is 8-8 against the spread when favored at home and has won 12 of 18 home games in the 2026 season. The Fever have the third-best net rating at home in the WNBA (plus-10.0), and they lead the league in offensive rating this season.

Dallas will be short-handed in this matchup as Jessica Shepard (who missed the team’s last game as well) and Azzi Fudd are both out. Plus, the Wings haven’t exactly looked great since the All-Star break. Over their last 10 games, the Wings are ninth in the league in net rating (minus-0.8), and they’ve struggled as road underdogs this season, covering the spread in just three of eight games.

In those eight games, Dallas has an average scoring margin of minus-6.4 points per game.

There’s no doubt that the Wings are coming back to earth after closing the first half of the season in a top four spot, and I have a hard time buying them on the road against this talented Fever team.

Unless Bueckers has a huge game, I think Indiana is a solid bet to cover on Friday night.

Portland Fire +2.5 (-115) vs. Seattle Storm

The Fire are 3-0 against Seattle this season with wins by five (at home), five (on the road) and seven (at home). So, it’s pretty shocking that they’re underdogs in this matchup, especially since Seattle has just seven wins in the 2026 season.

The Storm ended a long losing streak on Monday with a win over the Chicago Sky, but Portland has a better record than Chicago despite ranking behind it in net rating.

Honestly, betting on this game is more of a fade of Seattle than anything.

The Storm are 13th in the league in net rating (minus-6.2), and they’ve won just seven games all season. It’s hard to justify them being favored against anyone, and they’re just 1-2 against the spread in the select few games that they’ve been favored at home.

I think Portland could pull off the “upset” in this game and improve to 4-0 against Seattle this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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