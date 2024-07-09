Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kayla McBridge, Dearica Hamby in Lynx-Sparks)
The WNBA returns after an off day on Monday, featuring a standalone game between the impressive Minnesota Lynx and the rebuilding Los Angeles Sparks.
The Lynx are favored on the road in this matchup, but a foot injury to star Napheesa Collier has at least cast some doubt on the Lynx, who have failed to cover the spread in three straight games.
Meanwhile, the Sparks are looking to avoid a loss which would drop them into a tie for the worst record in the WNBA.
Over the last week, I’ve been red hot in these WNBA best bets, going 10 for my last 11 after a 2-for-3 showing on Sunday with all player prop picks.
So, why not run it back?
Here’s a pair of props I love for Tuesday night’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 39-28 (+6.28 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kayla McBride OVER 16.5 Points (+100) – 0.5 unit
- Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Kayla McBride OVER 16.5 Points (+100) – 0.5 unit
Minnesota sharpshooter Kayla McBride has been terrific in 2024, shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 15.8 points per game.
While we’re asking her to put up more than her season average tonight, it’s because I’m expecting an expanded role with Collier likely out for the second straight game.
McBride had 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting (2-for-4 from 3) in her last game against the Washington Mystics.
There are two important things to note from this showing.
First off, McBride attempted 12 or more shots for just the seventh time in 21 games this season. That’s an immediate sign that we’ll see a bigger role for her without the Lynx’s MVP candidate in the lineup.
Also, of those 12 shots, just four were from beyond the arc – the fewest number of 3s she’s taken since June 11.
I don’t expect that to be the case on Tuesday, as the Sparks rank 11th in opponent 3-point percentage (36.9) this season. McBride should get plenty of looks from deep – she attempted at least six in both of the previous meetings with the Lynx – on Tuesday.
Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
A two-time All-Star, Dearica Hamby is in the midst of yet another All-Star campaign, averaging 19.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Sparks.
The veteran forward has been especially hot over her last five games, averaging 23.6 points per game and putting up games of 20, 29, 28 and 25 points over that stretch.
The Lynx are now missing a key interior defender in Collier, and even with her they are in the middle of the pack in opponent points in the paint per game (35.3) in the 2024 season.
With Hamby rolling like this and the Sparks desperate for answers on offense, I’ll take the OVER on anything south of 20.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.