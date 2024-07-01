Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Storm vs. Wings on Monday)
Does it get much better than a sweep in our WNBA best bets?
That's what we had on Sunday, as Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark and the Minnesota Lynx came through for a 3-0 day. Now, I'm looking to keep things rolling with one play on Monday night for a short two-game slate in the W.
We're focusing on the Dallas Wings-Seattle Storm matchup, a rematch from Saturday's shellacking by the Storm that pushed them to 2-0 against Dallas this season. Can they keep winning at home on Monday?
Here's how I'm playing it.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 32-27 (+2.76 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Seattle Storm -11.5 (-108) vs. Dallas Wings
This is a no-brainer to back the Storm at home, where they are 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 straight up this season.
Seattle has dominated this matchup so far in 2024, and the Wings are still down three rotation players in Maddy Siegrist, Jaelyn Brown and Satou Sabally on Monday night.
Dallas ranks 11th in the league in net rating and defensive rating, a massive concern when facing a team that is top five or better in offensive, defensive and net rating this season.
The Wings have done a decent job against the spread on the road (5-5) this season, but they simply don’t have the offensive talent to compete with this Storm team when it’s at full strength.
Seattle’s home dominance is too much to overlook on Monday.
