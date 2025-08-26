WNBA Finals Odds: Aces Surging, Lynx Remain Favorite Entering Final Weeks of Regular Season
The 2025 WNBA regular season is winding down, and the top Finals contenders are really taking shape ahead of the playoffs.
One of those teams – the Las Vegas Aces – has won 11 games in a row, skyrocketing from the bottom of the playoff standings all the way to the No. 3 seed. The Aces have a chance to take control of the No. 2 seed in their matchup with the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, and they’ve already clinched a playoff spot.
In fact, the Aces are one of two teams to clinch a postseason berth at this point in the 2025 season, as the Minnesota Lynx (the No. 1 seed) have done so as well.
While those two teams are No. 1 (Minnesota) and No. 3 (Las Vegas) in the odds to win it all, the defending champion New York Liberty remain the No. 2 choice in the odds despite dealing with injuries to Jonquel Jones (earlier this season) and Breanna Stewart (returned to action in New York’s last game).
Four teams have shorter than 10/1 odds to win the title, which should make for an exciting postseason in the W.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds and each team’s chances of winning the title this season.
2025 WNBA Finals Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Minnesota Lynx: +135
- New York Liberty: +220
- Las Vegas Aces: +700
- Atlanta Dream: +800
- Phoenix Mercury: +1000
- Indiana Fever: +2500
- Seattle Storm: +4500
- Los Angeles Sparks: +15000
- Golden State Valkyries: +20000
- Washington Mystics: +80000
Minnesota Lynx: +135
From the jump in the 2025 season, the Minnesota Lynx have been the best team in the league, ranking No. 1 in offensive, defensive and net rating.
Led by WNBA MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, who recently returned from an ankle injury, Minnesota is going to be a tough out, especially if it clinches home court through the playoffs. In the regular season, the Lynx are 18-1 at home and they’ve only lost seven games overall.
New York Liberty: +220
Breanna Stewart is back, and the defending champs are hoping to make a run over the final few games of the regular season to improve their seeding.
New York is currently the No. 5 seed, as it played under .500 ball with Stewie out. However, the Liberty have made the Finals in back-to-back years, so it’s not surprising that they’re priced at +220 in this market.
Las Vegas Aces: +700
Just when you thought they were dead, the Aces and A’ja Wilson showed why they’re an inner circle contender this season.
Las Vegas has won 11 games in a row, posting a +13.9 net rating (best in the W) during that stretch. The Aces have the talent with Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Lody, but they need to improve on defense in the playoffs if they’re going to dethrone New York or Minnesota.
Atlanta Dream: +800
Allisha Gray is having an amazing season for the Dream and offseason additions Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones have helped Atlanta take the next step after it finished eighth in the W last season.
The Dream have the No. 2 offensive rating in the league and the best net rating in the W over their last 10 games. However, they’ll need guard Jordin Canada to get healthy ahead of the playoffs if they want to make a deep run.
Phoenix Mercury: +1000
Led by Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, the Mercury have a ton of experience and one of the four-best defenses in the WNBA.
At this price, they’re clearly viewed as an inner circle contender, and if they can jump up to No. 2 or No. 3 in the standings, their odds may improve as well.
Indiana Fever: +2500
The Fever are in danger of falling out of the playoffs in the W, and I’d stay away from them in the betting market with Caitlin Clark (groin) still out.
The All-Star guard has not played since before the break, and Indiana has lost some other key rotation pieces – Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson – for the year. The Fever are good, but the injury bug may have cost them a chance to really compete for a title in 2025.
Seattle Storm: +4500
Rookie center Dominique Malonga has really come into her own in the second half of the season, and the Storm have two star veterans in Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins. Seattle is a long shot, but it could make things tough on some of the top contenders in a series.
The main question for Seattle comes on the offensive end, as it is eighth in offensive rating overall. It’s possible the addition of All-Star Brittney Sykes will move Seattle up in that statistic.
Los Angeles Sparks: +15000
Oddsmakers are high on the Sparks – even though they are currently outside the top eight in the W.
Los Angeles has a ton of talent, led by Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, and it’s within striking distance of a playoff spot. The Sparks have also played much better since the All-Star break, posting one of the best offensive ratings in the league.
The issue is the team’s defense (12th in defensive rating), which makes it a questionable title contender.
Golden State Valkyries: +20000
Golden State has had an impressive 2025 season for an expansion team, but it doesn't have the star power to compete for a title just yet.
Golden State has one of the better defenses in the WNBA, but losing All-Star Kayla Thornton for the season certainly lowered the team’s ceiling in the title conversation.
Washington Mystics: +80000
Not happening.
Washington has dropped four games in a row and is currently the No. 10 seed in the standings. The Mystics not only rank No. 10 in the league in net rating, but they traded Sykes at the deadline to the Storm. I’d be shocked if Washington even made the playoffs in 2025.
