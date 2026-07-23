WNBA MVP Odds at 2026 All-Star Break (A'Ja Wilson Favored Over Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles)

The All-Star break is a great time to look at some of the WNBA futures around the league.

The 2026 WNBA MVP race has been A’Ja Wilson’s to lose in the last few years, and that’s once again the case this season.

Can anyone take down the Las Vegas Aces center?

Let’s take a look at 2026 WNBA MVP odds at the All-Star break.

2026 WNBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

A'ja Wilson: -380

Paige Bueckers: +750

Olivia Miles: +750

Caitlin Clark: +1400

Breanna Stewart: +4000

Kelsey Mitchell: +80000

Rhyne Howard: +10000

Allisha Gray: +10000

A’Ja Wilson is having one of the best seasons of her career. She’s averaging over 25 points per game for the second time in her career, and she ran away with the MVP back in 2024 when she averaged 26.9 points per contest.

Paige Bueckers is trying her best to chase Wilson down. The Dallas Wings guard is averaging 20.9 points per game in her sophomore season after putting up 19.2 points per game while winning Rookie of the Year last campaign. She still has a ways to go to catch Wilson, but there’s also plenty of time left in the season for something wonky to happen.

Candace Parker is the only player in league history to win WNBA MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season. Olivia Miles is looking to join that club this year. The second overall pick is averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Minnesota Lynx, and her team’s dominance could give her an edge with the voters.

Caitlin Clark is having the best season of her career in terms of points per game. After averaging 19.2 points per game in her rookie season and 16.5 points in an injury-riddled sophomore campaign, the Indiana Fever guard is averaging 20.7 points per game this season on 42.8% shooting (33.3% from deep). If Clark and the Fever can have a strong second half, perhaps she can push her name up the WNBA MVP odds.

However, the Fever aren’t just Clark’s team. Kelsey Mitchell is getting some recognition in the WNBA MVP conversation as she’s averaging the second-most points per game in the league at 23.3 on 49.5% shooting (42.3% from deep). She could take some votes away from Clark, and vice versa.

Breanna Stewart has also seen her odds shorten in recent weeks. She’s among the league leaders with 21.1 points per game.

This is still Wilson’s award to lose, but a few players could change the narrative in the second half.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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