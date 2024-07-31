Women's 100M Olympic Odds Sha'Carri Richardson Surging With Shericka Jackson Out
A massive change has been made to the odds for the gold medal winner in the Women's 100m, as Jamaica's Shericka Jackson confirmed that she will not run in the race.
Previously, Jackson had been No. 2 in the odds to win the gold behind the United States' Sha'Carri Richardson, who was set as a -170 favorite.
We broke down the opening odds for this race here, but there has been a ton of momentum in Richardson's favor now that Jackson is out of the running.
Richardson was up to -195 earlier on Wednesday, but that has shot up to -280 at some sportsbooks.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Richardson is favored at -340 (an implied probability of 77.27 percent) to win the gold at this year's Olympics.
Women's 100m Gold Medal odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) -340
- Julien Alfred (STL) +400
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) +1200
- Melissa Jefferson (USA) +1300
- Shashalee Forbes (JAM): +2000
- Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV) +2500
- Tia Clayton (JAM) +3000
- Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) +3000
- Twanisha Terry (USA) +4000
- Ewa Swoboba (POL) +10000
- Rosemary Chukwuma (NGR) +10000
There isn't nearly as much competition for Richardson based on the odds, as only Julien Alfred is listed at shorter than 12/1 to win the 100m.
Richardson is coming off a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, posting a time of 10.65, 0.07 seconds faster Jackson.
Alfred, the 23-year old from Saint Lucia, is now expected to be the top competitor to Richardson. Last year, she finished fifth at the 2023 World Championships and posted her best time -- 10.78 seconds -- at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica in early June.
Richardson was already considered the favorite in this market, but there is a ton of steam behind her now with Jackson dropping out. For bettors that missed the initial movement, Richardson may still be worth a bet -- if you're insistent on betting on this market -- at this price before it climbs even further in her favor.
