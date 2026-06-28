World Cup Best Bets and Goal Scorers Today (Predictions for Canada-South Africa)

The World Cup isn't giving us any time to catch our breath. Less than 24 hours after the completion of the group stage, the knockout stage will begin. The first match will be a Round of 32 showdown between Canada and South Africa.

If you're looking for some plays for today's marquee match, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

Canada vs. South Africa Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Canada -1.5 (+210)

OVER 2.5 (+114)

Cyle Larin Anytime Goal (+180)

Canada vs. South Africa Predictions

Believe it or not, it's Canada that's currently leading the entire World Cup in expected goal differential per 90 minutes played at +1.77. They have been a strong force in all three matches, but have struggled to convert their chances in two of their three matches. Now, they get to face a South Africa team that has an expected goal differential pr 90 minutes of -0.25, one of the worst marks amongst teams that advanced to the knockout stage.

Canada is listed as a -340 favorite to advance, but are north of 2-1 odds to win the match in regulation by more than a single goal. I think there's plenty of value there for us bettors.

Pick: Canada -1.5 (+210)

South Africa has played an aggressive style of soccer so far this tournament. They have managed to average 1.15 expected goals per 60 minutes, but have allowed 1.40 expected goals per 60 minutes. That has led to plenty of opportunities on both sides of the pitch. That, paired with a Canadian team that has also played an aggressive style of soccer, leads me to think we're going to see 3+ goals scored in this game.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+114)

Canada vs. South Africa Prop Bet

I haven't been impressed by Jonathan David in the two games outside of his hat trick against Qatar. In my opinion, Cyle Larin has been the more consistently effective striker for Canada across its three group stage matches. He has also scored two goals already, while collecting nine total shots and four shots on goal. In my opinion, he presents a better value to score at +180 compared to David at +160.

Pick: Cyle Larin Anytime Goal (+180)

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