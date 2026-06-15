The 2026 World Cup continues!

We have a loaded slate of four matches set to kick off this week's action, and if you're looking to place a few bets, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into my best bet for each match.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal (-112) via Caesars

Egypt Double Chance (+138) vs. Belgium via Caesars

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia OVER 2.5 (+110) via BetMGM

New Zealand vs. Iran Draw (+250) via DraftKings

Spain vs. Cape Verde Best Bet

The 18-year-old Spanish phenom is ready to make his World Cup debut for his home country. Lamine Yamal found the back of the net 16 times in 28 appearances for Barcelona in this past La Liga season, and he has already scored six times for his country since his first appearance in 2023. Now is the time for him to make his World Cup debut, and what better way to get it started than to score against an inferior Cape Verde team.

Pick: Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal (-112)

Belgium vs. Egypt Best Bet

I have some concerns about this Belgian team and whether or not they're going to be too reliant on their older players instead of leaning on their young talent. The golden age of Belgian soccer could be behind us, which may have led to them being overvalued in the betting market ahead of their first match. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Egypt Double Chance, which means this bet will cash if the match ends in a draw or an Egypt win. This Egypt squad has some very real talent beyond just Mohamed Salah.

Pick: Egypt Double Chance (+138)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia Best Bet

Uruguay is known for its offensive attack, which can not only lead to plenty of goals for them, but it can also, at times, make them susceptible on defense. They played a friendly against the United States in late 2025 that saw six total goals being scored. Their opponent, Saudi Arabia, can also play an attacking style of soccer. I expect this match to be a fluid, high-octane affair. I'm surprised we can get plus-money on at least three goals being scored.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+110)

New Zealand vs. Iran Best Bet

We're going to go from a match between two offensive-minded teams to a match between two possession-based, defensive squads in New Zealand vs. Iran. The betting market agrees with that fact, with the UNDER 2.5 goals set as high as -190. If it's going to be a low-scoring affair, there could be value on a draw. I wouldn't be surprised if we see the first 0-0 result of the tournament in this matchup. Let's take a shot on it ending in a draw at +250.

Pick: Draw +250

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!