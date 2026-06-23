World Cup Best Bets Today (Picks for England-Ghana, Panama-Croatia, and More)

Today marks the final day of the second round of World Cup Group Stage action. After today, actions will start to ramp up as teams lock in their standing ahead of the knockout stage.

Let's dive into my best bet for all four matches set for Tuesday, June 23.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Uzbekistan +1.5 vs. Portugal (+140)

England Team Total OVER 2.5 (+104)

Panama/Croatia Both Teams to Score (-106)

Colombia -1.5 (+158) vs. DR Congo

Portugal vs. Uzebkistan Prediction

I predicted before Portugal's first tournament that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to be a distraction on this team, and so far, that prediction has shown to be true. The aging star wants to be the centerpiece of this team, but he doesn't have the speed or strength to keep up, and the younger, more promising players for Portugal are being held back because of that.

Does that mean they'll lose as a massive favorite to Uzbekistan? Probably not, but I think it's going to prevent them from pulling away from an inferior opponent.

Pick: Uzbekistan +1.5 (+140)

England vs. Ghana Prediction

Few teams in this tournament are going to be able to keep England's offensive attack in check, and I don't believe that Ghana is one of them. Ghana had 0.21 expected goals against when facing Panama, and now it's going to be a much tougher test against one of the best soccer countries in the world.

I'm not sure yet what to make of England's defense, but I have enough faith in Harry Kane and Co. finding the back of the net at least three times in this match.

Pick: England Team Total OVER 2.5 (+104)

Panama vs. Croatia Prediction

Despite not being able to score against Ghana, Panama created some scoring opportunities for themselves in their first match, racking up an expected goals of 0.41. Now, they get to face a Croatia team that might be all offense and no defense if its first match against England was any indication. I think -106 odds on both teams to score at least once is more than a fair price tag on this bet.

Pick: Both Teams to Score (-106)

Colombia vs. DR Congo Prediction

I still believe Colombia has a deep run in them in this tournament. They cruised past Uzbekistan in their first match, and I only expect them to get better as the tournament goes on. Their attacking power behind the likes of Luis Diaz will be too much for DR Congo to handle. DR Congo had -0.15 expected goals in its first match, one of the lowest rates in the entire tournament. That means they have to try to force Colombia into this being a defensive match, and I don't envision that being an effective strategy.

I think Colombia wins this game by margin.

Pick: Colombia -1.5 (+158)

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