World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Australia-Egypt, Argentina-Cape Verde, Colombia-Ghana)

The final day of the Round of 32 is set to take place today. At the end of today's action, we'll know all eight Round of 16 matches.

Australia, Egypt, Argentina, Cape Verde, Colombia, and Ghana will compete for the final three spots. This will also mark the final day of the tournament, which we'll have three different matches to watch and bet on, so let's make the most of it.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Egypt To Advance (-145) vs. Australia

Argentina Team Total OVER 2.5 (+102)

Colombia -1.5 (+152) vs. Ghana

Australia vs. Egypt Prediction

I was high on Egypt coming into this tournament, and I see no reason to stop backing them now. They had an expected goal differential per 90 minutes of +0.17 through the group stage, well above Australia at -0.62, despite the Australians playing in a relatively easier group.

Australia's defense is going to be a big problem for them in this match. They have one of the highest expected goals against marks of all teams that advanced to the knockout stage, and now they have to face an Egypt attack led by Mohamed Salah. Egypt is not only more skilled, but it should have a tactical advantage as well.

Best Bet: Egypt to Advance (-145)

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction

Cape Verde did extremely well to make it to the knockout stage, but make no mistake about it, they were significantly outplayed in all three of their matches. They have an average goal differential per 90 minutes of -0.93, the second-worst amongst all teams that advanced to the Round of 32. Not only that, but they allowed 1.98 expected goals per 60 minutes.

Now, they have to face the defending champions, Argentina. Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine squad should have a field day in this match. I'd be surprised if they don't reach 3+ goals.

Best Bet: Argentina Team Total OVER 2.5 (+102)

Colombia vs. Ghana Prediction

Colombia won its group, and I think it has all the makings of being able to go on a deep run in the knockout stage. They have the attacking power and the defense to beat any team in the world, and they should be able to cruise past Ghana in the Round of 32. Colombia finished the group stage with an expected goal differential per 90 minutes of +1.10, well above Ghana at -0.89, which was the third-worst amongst all qualifying teams.

Let's bet on Colombia to make a statement in the final match of the Round of 32.

Best Bet: Colombia -1.5 (+152)

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