World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brazil-Japan, Germany-Paraguay, and Netherlands-Morocco)

Canada scored in extra time on Sunday to be the first team to punch its ticket to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Three more teams will advance to the next round today, which means we have some great action to sink our teeth into. In this article, I'm going to break down my best bet for each match. Let's dive into it.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Japan To Qualify vs. Brazil (+250)

Germany -1.5 (+100) vs. Paraguay

Netherlands vs. Morocco OVER 2.5 (+116)

Brazil vs. Japan Best Bet

I'm going to take a chance on an upset in this spot and bet on Japan to advance to the next round at +250 odds.

I haven't been as impressed by Brazil as I expected. In fact, they're just 20th amongst all teams in the tournament in expected goal differential per 60 minutes at +0.31, despite playing two far inferior teams in Haiti and Scotland.

Japan hasn't been far better, sporting an expected goal differential of +0.03 per 60 minutes, but Japan's disciplined style of soccer could give Brazil some surprising issues in this match. Should Brazil be favored to advance? Absolutely. Should they be -320 favorites? I don't think so. Give me Japan.

Pick: Japan to Qualify (+250)

Germany vs. Paraguay Best Bet

I was high on Paraguay coming into this tournament, but this team has disappointed me. At the end of the group stage, Paraguay has an expected goal differential of -1.51 per 90 minutes, which is the worst mark amongst all teams that qualified. Now, they have to face a German team that ranks seventh in expected goal differential at +1.19.

This has the making of a Round of 32 blowout.

Pick: Germany -1.5 (+100)

Netherlands vs. Morocco Best Bet

The Netherlands and Morocco rank inside the top 14 in expected goals for per 90 minutes of play. The Netherlands has an expected goals for per 90 minutes of 1.78. And Morocco is right behind them at 1.75.

The Netherlands has also had some questionable defensive performances, sporting an expected goals against of 1.38 per 90 minutes played.

If those numbers hold up, this could be a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+116)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!