World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for England-Croatia, Ghane-Panama, and More)

World Cup action continues on Wednesday as the final set of teams will be playing in their first matches of the tournament. After today, the second round of Group Stage matches will officially begin.

With that being said, the likes of Portugal, England, Croatia, Colombia, and more still have to take the pitch for the first time.

Let's take a look at m best bets for today's games.

World Cup Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

DR Congo Double Chance (+270)

England vs. Croatia OVER 2.5 (+116)

Panama +240 vs. Ghana

Colombia -1.5 (+112) vs. Uzbekistan

DR Congo vs. Portugal Best Bet

Pick: DR Congo Double Chance (+270)

My plan heading into this tournament was to fade Portugal. Despite them being a popular pick to win it all, I have my doubts about a team that lacks chemistry. Cristiano Ronaldo is well past his prime, yet he demands to be the centerpiece of this team. That's going to cause miscommunication and internal issues that will make them live with an upset.

DR Congo is an aggressive team and will take advantage of any opportunities that Portugal gives them. It's time for me to put my money where my mouth is when it comes to being anti-Portugal in this tournament.

England vs. Crotia Best Bet

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+116)

England has one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane, who is second on the odds list to win the Golden Boot for the highest goalscorer in the tournament. The English should have no issues scoring, and Croatia has proven in the last two World Cups that they can not only hang with the best teams in the world, but beat them outright. I expect this to be a fairly wide-open, offensive game.

Ghana vs. Panama Best Bet

Pick: Panama +240

Let's not disrespect CONCACAF teams in this tournament. They're the third-ranked team in the CONCACAF, and have some solid results lately, including a 2-1 win against South Africa, a 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, and keeping Mexico to a 0-1 decision.

Ghana comes into this match in some poor form. They're 0-1-5 in their last six games. Their only wins in the past year have come against Mali, the Central African Republic, and Comoros. I don't think they should be favored in this match, so I'll back Panama on the three-way moneyline.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Best Bet

Pick: Colombia -1.5 (+112)

In my opinion, Colombia is the third best team out of South America behind Argentina and Brazil, so I'm surprised they're not bigger favorites against a bad Uzbekistan team. Uzbekistan suffered a 2-0 loss to Canada less than two weeks before the World Cup began. Colombia is going to overwhelm them on Wednesday night.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!