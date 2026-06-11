World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mexico vs. South Africa and South Korea vs. Czechia)

The wait is finally over. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here.

The action will begin with Group A competition. Mexico will face South Africa at 3 p.m. ET, and then South Korea will take on Czechia in a late-night showdown at 10 p.m. ET.

If you're looking for some bets to place for today's games, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at my best bet for each match.

World Cup Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Raul Jimenez Anytime Goalscorer +150

Czechia Moneyline (Tie No Bet) +100

Mexico vs. South Africa Prop Bet

Raúl Jiménez, the 35-year-old Mexican striker, is the heart and soul of this Mexico squad, and in the opening match in Mexico City, it makes too much sense for him to find the back of the net. He has scored 45 goals in 124 appearances for Mexico in his career, and he's now as motivated as ever after suffering through an injury in the 2022 World Cup that kept him in a bench role throughout the tournament.

Mexico will face South Africa in its opener, a team that's not exactly known for having a stout defensive front. South Africa has allowed its opponents to score at least one goal in five of its last six matches.

Jiminez scoring in the opening match would be an emotional moment for all of Mexico. Instead of laying the -260 price tag on Mexico to win this match, I'm going to back their star striker to score at +150.

Pick: Raul Jiminez Anytime Goalscorer +150

South Korea vs. Czechia Prediction

Early in the tournament, I'm going to lean on the "tie no bet" moneyline option instead of the standard "three-way moneyline" for most matches; that way, if the match ends in a draw, we'll at least get our bet amount back.

With that being said, I like the underdog in this match. Czechia's biggest strength is its size and physicality, which is something they can use to their advantage against South Korea. They're an underrated squad in this tournament, and I believe they have the right style to get the upset win on Match Day 1.

Pick: Czechia Moneyline +100 (Tie No Bet)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!