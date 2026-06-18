World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mexico vs. South Korea, Canada vs. Qatar, Michal Sadílek)

Thursday’s World Cup action features the second match for each of the teams in Group A and Group B after Mexico and South Korea were the only squads to come away with wins in their openers.

Now, those teams are set to face off in an interesting four-game slate:

Czechia vs. South Africa

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada vs. Qatar

Mexico vs. South Korea

I’m targeting a few plays for Thursday’s action, including a pick for the winner of the Mexico-South Korea clash. That match could end up deciding Group A, especially if there is a draw in the Czechia-South Africa match.

Let’s dive right into today’s best bets to help you prepare for a loaded day of World Cup action.

World Cup Best Bets for Thursday, June 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Canada vs. Qatar UNDER 2.5 (+110)

Canada may be a major favorite in this match, but I think the UNDER is the play to make with these two offenses facing off.

Canada has just nine goals over its last 10 international matches, and it scored once with 1.23 expected goals in the first matchup in Group B against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Qatar has six goals over its last 10 international matches, averaging just 1.11 expected goals per game. In the draw with Switzerland, Qatar had 0.60 expected goals and only three total shots on goal. On top of that, it lost the possession battle in a big way, handling the ball just 32 percent of the time.

Canada has been pretty elite defensively in its last 10 matches, allowing just five goals during that stretch. Against an already offensively challenged Qatar team, I think we could see a shutout by the Canadians. After all, Canada won 2-0 in the lone match between these nations back in 2022.

I’ll take the plus-money price for the UNDER on Thursday.

Mexico Moneyline (+105) vs. South Korea

Even though the last match between these nations was a tie back in 2025, we haven’t seen many draws on either side over the last 10 matches.

South Korea has six wins, three losses and one tie in its last 10 while Mexico has seven wins, two draws and a loss.

Mexico has given up just four goals during that 10-match stretch, and it should get a boost from the home crowd on Thursday night. Plus, Mexico has won three of the four meetings between these nations since 2014.

Mexico allowed just two shots and 0.07 expected goals against South Africa, and while South Korea is a much better offensive team (averaging 1.3 expected goals per game over its last 10 matches), Mexico hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a match since last November in a loss to Paraguay. In fact, it has outscored opponents 18-4 over its last 10 matches.

I’ll take a shot on the host nation to pick up a second win in the 2026 World Cup.

Michal Sadílek 1+ Shots on Goal (+260)

Czechia’s Michal Sadílek is a long shot prop target that I’m eyeing in a showdown with South Africa on Thursday. While he was a sub in Czechia’s World Cup opener against South Korea, Sadílek came in and saw 17 touches and two shots on goal.

Czechia played a 3-4-2-1 with Sadílek near the front, giving him a real chance to score (he had 0.15 expected goals) in the loss to South Korea.

South Africa has allowed 13 goals over its last 10 international matches, so there’s a good chance Czechia gets a few looks to score on Thursday. I think this is a pretty decent price for Sadílek to just record a shot on goal – not score – even if he’s a sub again.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .