World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Netherlands-Sweden, Germany-Ivory Coast, and More)

We're now well into the second round of the World Cup Group Stage, and we have another set of four fascinating games to watch and bet on today.

Can Sweden improve to 2-0-0 with an upset win against the Netherlands? Who will come out on top of Group E after Germany takes on Ivory Coast? Will Curacao put up a fight against Ecuador? Will Japan cruise past Tunisia? All those questions will be answered by the end of today's action.

Let's dive into my best bet for each match.

World Cup Best Bets Today for June 20

Netherlands -140 vs. Sweden

Germany/Ivory Coast OVER 2.5 (-162)

Ecuador/Curacao UNDER 3.5 (-142)

Tunisia/Japan UNDER 2.5 Goals (-138)

Netherlands vs. Sweden Best Bet

Pick: Netherlands -140

This is an interesting match between a team that I felt played better than the final score in their first match, and a team that I felt didn't play as well as the score showed when the final whistle blew. The Netherlands had an expected goal differential of +0.34 despite drawing against Japan, while Sweden had an expected goal differential of +0.8 against a bad Tunisia team, but managed to beat them by a score of 5-1.

If we're to believe that both teams will find their level in the second match of the Group Stage, then you have to like the Netherlands to win on the three-way moneyline. They were projected as the far superior team heading into the tournament, so let's not let one game cloud our judgement.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Prediction

We could see an offensive shootout between Germany and Ivory Coast. Both teams finished in the top 11 in expected goals after the first round of games. Germany had an expected goals of 2.06 against Caracao, while Ivory Coast managed 0.66 expected goals against Ecuador.

Both teams love to employ quick counterattacks, so I expect a fast-paced game that should lead to a handful of goals.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (-162)

Ecuador vs. Curacao Prediction

Ecuador is very much a defensive team, evidenced by their 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast. That's why, despite Curacao's embarrassing blowout loss to Germany to start the tournament, I'm not convinced that the Ecuadorians will fill the net against them. In fact, I envision Ecuador largely parking the bus after taking the lead against Curacao. Even with one side being far better, I still struggle to see four combined goals being scored in this game.

Pick: UNDER 3.5 (-142)

Tunisia vs. Japan Prediction

Tunisia lost 5-1 to Sweden in their first match of the tournament, but I felt they played much better defensively than that. They had an expected goals against of just 0.63 in that much. Now, they'll face a Japanese team that doesn't rush any offensive output. Japan had just 0.15 expected goals against the Netherlands, so they did well to find a way to score twice.

I expect both teams to play a cautious style of soccer. Let's bet the UNDER.

UNDER 2.5 (-138)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!