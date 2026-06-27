World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Panama-England, Colombia-Portugal, and More)

Today marks the final day of World Cup Group Stage action. The Knockout Stage will begin tomorrow, so let's sit back and enjoy today's action featuring some of the best teams in the tournament.

Let's dive into my best bets for Saturday's World Cup slate.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Panama +1.5 (+146) vs. England

Colombia +310 vs. Portugal

Algeria vs. Austria Draw +130

Panama vs. England Best Bet

The tournament hasn't exactly gone well for Panama, but they've performed better than the final score in their games might indicate. In fact, they have a positive goal differential at +0.36. That could be enough for them to give England a tougher test than the betting market thinks. If England's scoring troubles from the Ghana match follow them into this one, they'll struggle to pull away from Panama.

If Panama can keep this match within a goal, this bet will cash.

Pick: Panama +1.5 (+146)

Colombia vs. Portugal Best Bet

Colombia was my dark horse pick to win the World Cup heading into the tournament, and I had bet them to win this group. Now is the time for me to triple-dip on this team as they're in a situation to lock up the group with a win or a draw.

I'm going to bet on them to not only get the draw, but to win this match outright. I haven't been extremely impressed with Portugal, a team with an expected goal differential of just +0.8 through two matches against inferior opponents. Colombia has an expected goal differential of +1.05 against the same opponents.

The betting market expects Colombia to play for the draw to secure the group, but I'm not buying that. The worst way to get a draw is to play for a draw. I love that we can bet on Colombia at north of 3-1 to win this match.

Pick: Colombia +310

Algeria vs. Austria Best Bet

Earlier this week, I made a video breaking down why there's a great chance this match between Algeria and Austria ends in a draw. Algeria has almost nothing to win this match, as it would likely set them up for a match against Spain in the Round of 32. Austria will be the ones to face Spain if the game ends in a draw, but that doesn't mean they're going to be aggressive to try to get the win.

We might have a generational betting spot on Saturday (or maybe not) pic.twitter.com/SnUodtSOoW — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) June 23, 2026

The betting market has the draw set as the most likely option for a reason. I expect both teams to play an extremely defensive style of soccer, securing both of them to advance to the knockout stage.

Pick: Draw +130

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!