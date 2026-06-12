The first of three hosts of this year's World Cup already has its first match in the books. Now, it's time for the other two hosts, Canada and the United States, to get their Group Stage action underway.

Canada will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3 p.m. ET, and then the United States will face Paraguay in the prime time slot at 9 p.m. ET.

Let's dive into my best bet for each match.

World Cup Best Bets Today for June 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Canada Team Total UNDER 1.5 Goals (-138)

Paraguay ML Tie No Bet (+200)

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction

While Canada has improved over the years and is now a legitimate soccer country that's deserving of a World Cup berth, I have some major concerns about them heading into this year's tournament. Not only are they significantly injured, but they've struggled to score in recent history. They have failed to score more than a single goal in nine of their last 16 matches. To make matters worse, their star striker Jonathan David has struggled in 2026. David scored just six times in 35 appearances for Juventus in the most recent Serie A season.

Canada's lack of scoring is going to be their downfall in this tournament, and I think it's going to show its face in their opening match against Bosnia & Herzegovina, a team that hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than a single goal in seven straight matches.

Pick: Canada Team Total UNDER 1.5 Goals (-138)

United State vs. Paraguy Prediction

No team is more overvalued in the betting market than the USMNT in every World Cup. Let's remember they're just the fourth-ranked team in CONCACAF behind Mexico, Canada, and Panama. They also come into this match in terrible form, having lost three of their last four games.

They have to face an underrated Paraguay team in their opening match. Paraguay plays a frustratingly defensive style of soccer, which is going to give them a chance to win or draw any and every game in the Group Stage. That's why I think they're going to give the United States some fits, but I'm going to bet the 2-way moneyline just in case this match ends up being a defensive draw, we'll get our bet amount back.

Don't be surprised if Paraguay pulls off an upset on Friday night.

Pick: Paraguay ML Tie No Bet (+200)

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