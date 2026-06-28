World Cup Odds Heading Into Knockout Stage: France Favored After Group Stage

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup is in the books, which means we officially have a bracket for the knockout stage.

The World Cup isn't wasting anytime moving forward with the Round of 32. Canada and South Africa will face each other in the first match today, and then action will continue on Monday. Before the elimination stage begins, let's take a quick look at the updated odds to win it all.

Spain entered the tournament as the favorites at +420, but despite winning their group, the betting market has softened on them. Now, it's France that's set as the betting favorite at +370 with Spain dropping down to +600.

Remember, now that the knockout stage is set, the strength of schedule plays a big role in a team's chances. That's why the defending champions, Argentina, have jumped up to second on the odds list at +470 to win it all. Based on how the bracket is filled out, Argentina likely won't have a tough match until the semifinals against England. If all favorites win, Argentina would face Cape Verde, Egypt, Colombia, and England en route to the final. Meanwhile, countries like France, Spain, Portugal, and Germany have a gauntlet of teams they'd have to face.

Luck has gone in favor of the likes of England and Argentina, but Spain may have to face the likes of Algeria, Portugal, the United States/Belgium, and France before even reaching the final.

The biggest surprise in terms of teams that didn't qualify for the knockout stage is Uruguay. They have historically been a strong team at the World Cup, but couldn't beat the likes of Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, leaving them with a record of 0-2-1. They were 60-1 to win the tournament before it began.

On the other side of things, Cape Verde managed to draw all three of their matches, including their game against Spain, to finish second in their group. They were tied for the longest odds to win it all at the start of the tournament at +250000.

Let's now look at the odds for all remaining teams to win the 2026 World Cup ahead of the knockout stage.

World Cup Odds Before Knockout Stage

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

France +370

Argentina +470

England +550

Spain +600

Brazil +1200

Portugal +1200

Netherlands +1600

Germany +1600

Norway +3300

Colombia +3500

USA +4000

Morocco +4500

Mexico +4500

Belgium +5000

Japan +5500

Switzerland +5500

Senegal +10000

Ecuador +12500

Ivory Coast +12500

Croata +15000

Egypt +20000

Canada +22500

Sweden +22500

Ghana +25000

Australia +25000

Austria +40000

Algeria +40000

Paraguay +50000

DR Congo +200000

Cape Verde +250000

Bosnia & Herzeogvina +250000

South Africa +250000

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