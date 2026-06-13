We have a loaded slate of World Cup games to bet on today, with four total set to take place if you count Turkiye vs. Australia, which is set to begin at midnight EST.

I'd be surprised if all four matches go to the favorites, so if we were to look at which game could result in an upset, there's one game that sticks out to me in particular: Haiti vs. Scotland.

Let's dive into why I think the Haitians are worth a bet at their current odds.

World Cup Match Day 3 Upset Pick

Haiti +500 vs. Scotland via DraftKings

In my article World Cup Best Bets Today, I wrote about why I think Haiti is being undervalued in the betting market:

Scotland is being priced in this match as if they're much better than they are, and Haiti is far worse than they are, which I don't think is correct on either front. Haiti has some impressive results over the past year, including a recent 4-0 friendly win against New Zealand. They also fought the United States to a tough 2-1 loss in the 2025 Gold Cup. Are they good enough to go on a deep run? Absolutely not. Do they have the skill to upset a team like Scotland? Yes.

If you want to side with me and take Haiti in this spot, you have two options. You can either bet them on the three-way moneyline, which pays out at 5-1, or, if you want to be more conservative, you can bet the "draw no bet" option at +380. For the former, your bet will be graded as a loss if the match ends in a draw. For the latter, you'll get your bet amount back if the match ends in a draw.

This tournament is going to be have its fair share of upsets, so why not take a shot on a big underdog against a Scottish team that's certainly beatable? Haiti could end up getting the first big upset win of the tournament.

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