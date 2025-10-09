World Series Odds: Blue Jays Skyrocket to No. 2 Choice, Phillies Have Life After Game 3 Win
The Toronto Blue Jays are the first team through to the championship series, as they advanced to the ALCS on Wednesday night with a road win over the New York Yankees in Game 4. Toronto's offense dominated all series long, scoring at least five runs in every game to eliminate New York.
Oddsmakers have bumped the Jays way up in the odds to win the World Series, as they are the only team through the ALDS or NLDS as of Thursday morning. Both the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers could join them with Game 4 wins on Thursday night.
The Jays aren't the only team that has made a jump in the World Series odds since yesterday, as both the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies kept their season's alive with wins in Game 3 of the NLDS. Philly remains on the road for Game 4, but the Cubbies have a home matchup on Thursday night as they look to even the series and force a winner-take-all Game 5.
Here's a look at the latest World Series odds with the Dodgers and Jays leading the way.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +195
- Toronto Blue Jays: +360
- Milwaukee Brewers: +500
- Seattle Mariners: +600
- Detroit Tigers: +700
- Philadelphia Phillies: +950
- Chicago Cubs: +1900
Toronto jumped from +600 to +360 to win the World Series with Wednesday's win, a sign that it will likely be favored in the ALCS against either Seattle or Detroit. Both of those teams are in the middle of the pack in the World Series odds with Game 5 of the ALDS looming on Friday night.
In the National League, the Phillies turned in a commanding Game 3 performance against the Dodgers, and oddsmakers have moved them from +2500 to +950 to win the World Series as a result. Why such a big jump?
Well, if Philly can win Game 4 on Thursday, it does have the luxury of playing Game 5 at home on Saturday. The same can't be said for the Chicago Cubs (who moved from +3500 to +1900 after winning Game 3), as they would have to play a potential winner-take-all game in Milwaukee.
Both the Phillies and Cubs are underdogs in Game 4 on Thursday night while the Tigers are favored on the road in Game 5 on Friday with reigning Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal set to take the mound.
Odds to Win the National League
- Los Angeles Dodgers -105
- Milwaukee Brewers: +210
- Philadelphia Phillies: +550
- Chicago Cubs: +1000
Looking at the odds to win each league can give us an idea of who would be favored in a potential NLCS or ALCS matchup, and it's clear that the Dodgers would be the favorite in the NLCS, as they are already outright favorites to make the World Series.
However, it's possible this could flip if Los Angeles loses Game 4 on Thursday and has to head to Philly for a win-or-go-home game.
Odds to Win the American League
- Toronto Blue Jays: +100
- Seattle Mariners: +245
- Detroit Tigers: +260
There's no doubt that the Blue Jays should be favored to win the AL since they already advanced, but the Mariners actually had the best odds to win the World Series of any AL team before the playoffs started. If they can knock off the Tigers and Skubal in Game 5, it's possible they would be favored in the best-of-seven series in the ALCS.
