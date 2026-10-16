The Milwaukee Brewers are in the World Series for the first time since 1982 after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. They’ll now have a week off as they await their American League combatants.

The Cleveland Guardians lead the Tampa Bay Rays two games to one in the ALCS with Game 4 on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 World Series odds after the Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 World Series Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -170

Cleveland Guardians: +330

Tampa Bay Rays: +475

The Brewers were -145 favorites to win the World Series after taking a 3-0 series lead, and they’re now favored by 25 more cents after completing the sweep. Milwaukee’s -170 odds imply a 62.96% chance of winning its first World Series.

DraftKings essentially offers a price on the Brewers NOT to win the World Series in their World Series 2026 - Double Chance market. You can take the Rays or Guardians to win at +150, with the Guardians or Brewers priced at -575, and the Rays or Brewers at -360.

The World Series doesn’t start until next Friday, Oct. 23, so the Brewers will have a full week off to rest up and prepare for whoever awaits them from the American League. That will help Milwaukee line up its starting pitching and get its bullpen in order for the Fall Classic.

As for the Rays and Guardians, the ALCS is guaranteed to run through at least Saturday night, and that’s only if Cleveland wins these next two games at home. Game 6 is then scheduled for Monday night, with a possible Game 7 on Tuesday night.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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