Yankees vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The New Yankees are coming off a massive series victory in a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox, and they’re looking to parlay that into another strong series against the struggling Los Angeles Angels.

L.A. has dropped seven games in a row and holds the worst record in the American League heading into this series opener while the Yankees (4.5 games back in the AL East) have a stranglehold on the top wild card spot in the AL.

New York is favored on the road on Monday, but not by as much as you’d think. This game actually features a very interesting pitching matchup between Angels right-hander Walbert Urean (2.94 ERA) and New York youngster Elmer Rodriguez.

The Yankees have used Rodriguez for some spots starts in 2026, and this is just the sixth outing of his MLB career. Can he lead the Yanks to a win after spinning a quality start against Houston his last time out?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s series opener.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+119)

Angels +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Yankees: -145

Angels: +120

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Yankees vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

New York: Elmer Rodriguez (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Los Angeles: Walbert Urena (8-9, 2.94 ERA)

Yankees vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV, YES Network

Yankees record: 78-59

Angels record: 52-85

Yankees vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Garcia Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBIs (-119)

Yankees slugger Luis Garcia Jr. has been on a tear as of late, hitting .478 with a 1.283 OPS over the last week. Garcia is hitting .306 over his last 23 games, driving in 12 runs while picking up 26 hits and 13 runs scored during that stretch.

A beast against right-handed pitching, Garcia is hitting .297 with a .919 OPS against them in 2026.

So, I don’t mind taking him against Urena and an Angels pitching staff that has a shaky bullpen (4.32 ERA) in the 2026 season.

Garcia has 11 hits in his last six games (five starts), so he’s worth a look to stay hot on Monday night.

Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

The Yankees’ bats came alive over the weekend against Boston, scoring nine runs in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader and 16 in Sunday’s series finale.

Despite that, I’m taking the UNDER in Game 1 of this series on Monday night.

New York and Los Angeles are the two best UNDER teams in the league, with the Angels going UNDER in nearly 60 percent of their games.

Even with the Yankees’ recent offensive explosion, they’re still in the bottom half of MLB in both runs scored and OPS over the last 30 days. The Angels much worse, sitting in 29th in runs scored and 30th in OPS over that same stretch.

Rodriguez had a strong start against Houston his last time out – six innings, three runs – and he’s taking on L.A.’s best starter in Urena, who ranks in the 75th percentile in expected ERA and the 87th percentile in expected BAA.

Even if New York’s bats stay hot, I’m not buying the Angels offense against Rodriguez and a New York bullpen that has a league-best 3.04 ERA in 2026.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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