Yankees vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels wrap up their midweek series Wednesday night in Anaheim, with Clarke Schmidt (1-2, 4.58 ERA) taking the mound for New York against lefty Yusei Kikuchi (1-4, 3.17 ERA).
The Yankees will look to keep their offense rolling for a series sweep, while the Angels aim to avoid another bullpen letdown — their relievers have allowed 1.39 home runs per nine innings this season.
Schmidt makes his second start since returning from the injured list, while Kikuchi looks to sustain a strong month of May where he has kept run damage under control.
Let’s break down a betting angle for the series finale between two teams on the opposite ends of the American League on Wednesday.
Yankees vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+100)
- Angels +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Yankees (-158)
- Angels (+134)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Yankees vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (1-2, 4.58 ERA)
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-4, 3.17 ERA)
Yankees vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, FDSN West
- Yankees Record: 34-20
- Angels Record: 25-29
Yankees vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Goldschmidt to Hit a Home Run (+540 at FanDuel)
SI’s Iain Macmillian touched upon Goldschmidt’s strong case for a home run in his Daily Dinger column. This is an Angels team with MLB’s worst bullpen HR/9 rate (1.7). Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi, who’s allowed seven homers in 11 starts, will face Goldschmidt’s .490 slugging percentage, which is his best since his 2022 MVP season.
Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Schmidt reflects some concerning road splits, holding a 6.75 ERA in three starts outside of the Bronx. The Yankees are the No. 1 offense in the game with several power hitters that are headlining the game from Goldschmidt to Aaron Judge.
Los Angeles still presents capable bats like Taylor Ward and Logan O’Hoppe, who can take advantage of a starter working his way back to a routine at full health, and a bullpen that may be asked to cover multiple innings. Add in a mild weather forecast with no winds at a top-five home run ballpark and this game has legs to run up the scoreboard.
Pick: Over 8.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.