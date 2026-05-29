Yankees vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The New York Yankees are back on track as they continue their road trip with a weekend set against the A’s.

The Yankees just swept the Royals in Kansas City to win four games after dropping three straight.

On the flip side, the A’s mustered just four runs in a three-game sweep against the Mariners after dropping two of three in San Diego.

The Yankees are looking for some revenge after they dropped two of three to the A’s at home last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. A's on Friday, May 29.

Yankees vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+118)

A's +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Yankees -144

A's +119

Total

9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Yankees vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-2, 4.15 ERA)

A's: Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23 ERA)

Carlos Rodon struggled a bit in his first two starts but put together a solid outing last week against the Blue Jays. He allowed one run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in just five innings against Toronto.

Luis Severino is also coming off a strong bounce-back effort, racking up 10 strikeouts in 7 IP in a win against the Angels. He allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and seven strikeouts in five innings at Yankee Stadium last month.

Yankees vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCSCA

Yankees record: 34-22

A's record: 27-29

Yankees vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Carlos Rodon UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-127)

Rodon allowed multiple runs in his first two starts this season, but he’s yet to give up more than three hits in a game. The southpaw has allowed eight hits in 13 IP in his three starts, and the A’s are scuffling right now.

This feels like a low price given the fact that Rodon is ramping up and the A’s have scored just 12 runs in their last six games.

Yankees vs. A's Prediction and Pick

This also feels like a cheap price for the Yankees.

These are two teams heading in opposite directions right now, and the Yankees will be ready to face off against their former starter.

New York has had no problem going on the road this season with a 17-13 record, while the A’s are just 10-15 at home.

Pick: Yankees -144

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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