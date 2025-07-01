Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays kick off Tuesday’s MLB action with an afternoon start in Toronto, and New York is set as a road favorite.
The Blue Jays came back on Monday night to take this series opener, pulling them to within two games of first place in the AL East. The Yankees have struggled as of late, but they’re looking to turn things around in July and have Max Fried on the mound for Tuesday’s Game 2.
Toronto will counter with Kevin Gausman (4.21 ERA this season), who was rocked for six runs in his first start against New York in 2025.
Let’s examine the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s AL East clash.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+103)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -165
- Blue Jays: +135
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -119)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried (10-2, 1.92 ERA)
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.21 ERA)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 3:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Yankees record: 48-36
- Blue Jays record: 46-38
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+190)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Judge has a great matchup to open July:
In his career against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, Judge is hitting 14-for-41 (.341) with six homers, two doubles and an impressive 1.310 OPS.
Gausman has allowed 12 home runs in 16 outings in the 2025 season, posting a 4.21 ERA in the process.
While Judge has cooled off a bit after hitting nearly .400 for the first few months of the season, he’s still hit 20 homers against right-handed pitching and 30 overall. The Yankees superstar has a 1.175 OPS this season, and he’s hitting .358 against righties.
He’s a great bet to stay hot against Gausman on Tuesday.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The Yankees have really struggled over the last few weeks – especially on offense – but I can’t fade them with Fried on the mound.
This season, Fried has a 1.92 ERA and has led New York to a 13-4 record in his 17 starts. The All-Star lefty has just one start all season where he’s allowed more than three earned runs, and he gave up just one unearned run in a win over Toronto earlier this season.
Gausman, on the other hand, allowed six runs in 2.2 innings against New York back in April, and he struggled in June for four starts before going eight scoreless innings in his last outing.
Even with that outing, Gausman still had a 5.46 ERA in five starts in June.
The Yankees have played a lot of low-scoring games as of late, hitting the UNDER in 16 straight games at one point in June. I think that benefits them with Fried on the mound, as he’s been able to keep just about every team in check in the 2025 season.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-165 at DraftKings)
