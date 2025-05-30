Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 30
Winning a weekend series isn't exactly revenge for losing last year's World Series, but nonetheless, the New York Yankees will look to get the better of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of last year's Fall Classic.
The World Series champs will host the Yankees in a three-game series and find themselves as home underdogs for the first time this season in Friday night's opening game.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for it.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+140)
- Dodgers +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Yankees -120
- Dodgers +100
Total
- Over 9 (-120)
- Under 9 (+100)
Yankees vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried, LHP (7-0, 1.29 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin, RHP (2-1, 4.68 ERA)
Yankees vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time:10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Yankees Record: 35-20
- Dodgers Record: 34-22
Yankees vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
I'm willing to bet on some Max Fried regression in this game as his 2.58 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) indicates there could be some in his future. To target that happening, I'm going to bet on Teoscar Hernandez to have a big game. He has always been more effective against left-handed pitchers throughout his career, and this season has been no different. He has a .459 batting average against lefties in 2025.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm jumping on the chance to bet the Dodgers as home underdogs tonight:
The Los Angeles Dodgers are home underdogs for the first time in 2025 when they host the New York Yankees in a battle between the two World Series favorites. The Dodgers are underdogs due to them having to face Max Fried of the Yankees, who has a perfect 7-0 record and 1.29 ERA on the season.
With that being said, Fried's 2.58 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) shows we could see some regression from him sooner rather than later, and that could come tonight against a Dodgers team that's third in OPS (.785) against left-handed pitchers this season.
I'll jump at the chance to back the Yankees as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Dodgers +100 via BetMGM
