Yankees vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
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The New York Yankees blanked the San Francisco Giants by a score of 7-0 in the first MLB game of the 2026 season.
The two teams took Thursday off, but they'll resume their interleague series on Friday afternoon. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this three-game set.
Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+138)
- Giants +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Yankees -122
- Giants +104
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-122)
- UNDER 7.5 (+100)
Yankees vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- New York: Cam Schlittler, RHP (4-3, 2.96 ERA in 2025)
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (11-8, 3.65 ERA in 2025)
Yankees vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCS BA
- Yankees record: 0-0
- Giants record: 0-0
Yankees vs. Giants Best Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)
The Yankees may have won on Thursday night, but they showed their strikeout issues from last season have continued into 2026. They had a strikeout of 30% in their opening game. Let's bet on that continuing on Friday and take Robbie Ray to go OVER 6.5 strikeouts at plus-money.
Yankees vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I'm not going to buy too much into Cam Schlittler's 2.96 ERA last season. A 3.74 WHIP and a 1.219 WHIP hint toward some potential regression in his second year in the Majors.
If the Giants' offense can wake up against Schlittler, I expect a closer game on Friday. I'll back the Giants as home underdogs to even up the interleague series.
Pick: Giants +104 via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets