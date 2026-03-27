Yankees vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The New York Yankees blanked the San Francisco Giants by a score of 7-0 in the first MLB game of the 2026 season.

The two teams took Thursday off, but they'll resume their interleague series on Friday afternoon. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this three-game set.

Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

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Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+138)

Giants +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Yankees -122

Giants +104

Total

OVER 7.5 (-122)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Yankees vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

New York: Cam Schlittler, RHP (4-3, 2.96 ERA in 2025)

San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (11-8, 3.65 ERA in 2025)

Yankees vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCS BA

Yankees record: 0-0

Giants record: 0-0

Yankees vs. Giants Best Prop Bet

Robbie Ray OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)

The Yankees may have won on Thursday night, but they showed their strikeout issues from last season have continued into 2026. They had a strikeout of 30% in their opening game. Let's bet on that continuing on Friday and take Robbie Ray to go OVER 6.5 strikeouts at plus-money.

Yankees vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I'm not going to buy too much into Cam Schlittler's 2.96 ERA last season. A 3.74 WHIP and a 1.219 WHIP hint toward some potential regression in his second year in the Majors.

If the Giants' offense can wake up against Schlittler, I expect a closer game on Friday. I'll back the Giants as home underdogs to even up the interleague series.

Pick: Giants +104 via FanDuel

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