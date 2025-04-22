Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The New York Yankees dropped their opening game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians, but they are slight favorites on the road in Game 2 of this early-week matchup.
Cleveland scored six runs on Monday to pick up a win, and it has Tanner Bibee on the mound as he looks to turn around a slow start to the season.
The Yankees counter with Will Warren – who has struggled a bit in his MLB career – as they aim to hold on to the top spot in the AL East.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+145)
- Guardians +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -115
- Guardians: -105
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren (1-0, 5.17 ERA)
- Cleveland: Tanner Bibee (1-2, 5.85 ERA)
Yankees vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 6:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): CLEG, YES
- Yankees record: 14-9
- Guardians record: 13-9
Yankees vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Will Warren UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-170)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB props column – Painting Corners – why bettors shouldn’t expect a long outing from Warren on Tuesday:
New York Yankees starter Will Warren has made four starts this season, and he’s yet to work into the sixth inning in any of them.
In fact, Warren has pitched just 15.2 innings all season, getting pulled in the second inning in his last outing. So, it’s hard to trust him to go OVER this prop against a Cleveland team that put up six runs on the Yanks in Monday’s win.
Warren has a 5.17 ERA this season, and he was not great in 2024, posting a 10.32 ERA in six appearances. I expect New York to continue to have a quick hook with the youngster in 2025, especially since he’s struggled with his command, walking nine batters in four starts.
Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
This could be a high-scoring matchup, as the Yankees have the best OPS in baseball this season and both of these starters have struggled in 2025.
Bibee – even though he had a strong 2024 season – has been horrendous in 2025, posting a 5.85 ERA and 7.88 FIP, giving up six or more runs in two outings.
Meanwhile, Warren has a 5.17 ERA for the Yankees and wasn’t any better last season, posting a 10.32 ERA in six appearances.
After these teams combined for 10 runs on Monday night, I think this pitching matchup is ideal for a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
