Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
Can the Cleveland Guardians complete a sweep of the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon?
Cleveland has taken the opening two games of this series, riding a strong outing from Tanner Bibee on Tuesday to a 3-2 win. Now, Cleveland is a home underdog in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Guardians against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon, who has led New York to just a 2-3 record in his five starts in 2025.
Let’s take a look at the odds, player props to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Yankees vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
- Guardians +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -155
- Guardians: +130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (2-3, 4.34 ERA)
- Cleveland: Luis Ortiz (2-2, 5.48 ERA)
Yankees vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, CLEG
- Yankees record: 14-10
- Guardians record: 14-9
Yankees vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB props column why Jose Ramirez is a great target on Wednesday against Carlos Rodon:
During his career, Ramirez has fared well against New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, hitting 10-for-43 with four doubles and a triple. While that’s only a .233 batting average, half of Ramirez’s hits have gone for extra bases.
Rodon has not been especially sharp this season, posting a 4.34 ERA to go along with 16 hits allowed and 16 walks allowed.
Ramirez enters this matchup hitting .263 on the season, and I think he’s worth a look to pick up two bases at even money on Wednesday.
Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I think the Yankees will be able to avoid the sweep on Wednesday, as despite an average ERA, Rodon has actually pitched decently this season when it comes to keeping hitters off the basepaths.
His 16 walks are concerning, but the lefty has allowed just 16 hits overall, and he’s coming off six shutout innings in a win in his last start.
Ortiz, who has rebounded after a couple of rough outings to open the season, has led the Guardians to a 2-2 record in his starts, but he received 16 runs of support in his two wins.
Can Cleveland get that done against Rodon? I’m not buying it.
New York’s offense has not really come around in this series, but the Yankees still rank No. 2 in baseball in runs scored and OPS and No. 5 in batting average.
Even though the numbers for Rodon don’t paint him as an elite pitcher so far this season, he’s the better starter in this matchup when it comes to career resume. I’ll back the Yankees to salvage this series this afternoon.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
