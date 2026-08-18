Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Baltimore Orioles return home to face off against the New York Yankees in a three-game set.

The O’s suddenly find themselves in playoff position after taking three of four in Tampa Bay and going 5-3 in their last eight games.

Meanwhile, the Yankees just lost three in a row before salvaging a win in Toronto on Sunday. They hope to reset after an off day on Monday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+143)

Orioles +1.5 (-173)

Moneyline

Yankees -109

Orioles +102

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -107)

Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.30 ERA)

Orioles: Shane Baz (4-12, 4.00 ERA)

Carlos Rodon is set to return from the injured list after missing nearly two months due to elbow inflammation. He threw 4.2 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts on 58 pitches at Double-A Somerset in his final rehab start.

Shane Baz had a string of solid starts come to an end last time out, allowing five runs on nine hits in just three innings against the Twins. He allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits in 5.2 innings against the Yankees on May 4.

Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): YES, MASN

Yankees record: 69-55

Orioles record: 61-64

Yankees vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Bases (+134)

Pete Alonso has raised his batting average by 20 points during his nine-game hitting streak, going 18 for 34 (.529) with five home runs and two doubles in that span.

Alonso has recorded at least two total bases in six straight games and eight of the nine contests during his streak

Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The O’s are on a decent heater right now, but I don’t buy it. Even after winning three of four in Tampa Bay, they face another tough test at home with the Yankees coming to town.

Carlos Rodon is making his first MLB start in nearly two months after missing time due to injury, and the southpaw has dominated the Orioles in recent years. He yielded three runs on six hits in 13 innings against Baltimore in two starts last season.

On the flip side, the Yankees tagged Shane Baz for six runs (five earned) in 5.2 innings earlier this year, and 11 runs in 6.1 innings last season.

New York is still the superior team with the superior pitcher on the hill.

Pick: Yankees -109

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