Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 30
The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday night after splitting the first two games on Monday and Tuesday.
New York dominated the second game of this series, scoring 15 runs on 19 hits to win 15-3. Carlos Rodon pitched well for New York in that matchup, tossing six innings of two-hit ball while striking out seven.
On Wednesday, the Yankees are set as slight underdogs on the road with veteran Carlos Carrasco on the bump. Carrasco has struggled in 2025, posting a 5.26 ERA across six appearances (five starts).
Baltimore, which enters this game at seven games under .500, has Cade Povich on the mound for Wednesday's series finale. The lefty has not been great in 2025 either, posting a 5.04 ERA in his outings.
So, which team has the edge in this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, player props to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+142)
- Orioles +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -108
- Orioles: -112
Total
- 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 5.26 ERA)
- Baltimore: Cade Povich (1-2, 5.04 ERA)
Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 30
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Yankees record: 18-12
- Orioles record: 11-18
Yankees vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Gunnar Henderson is worth a look in the prop market on Wednesday:
Henderson homered on Tuesday night in a loss to the Yankees, and he’s in a prime spot to go deep again on Wednesday.
New York has struggling veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco on the mound in this game, and Henderson has dominated right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting .300 with a .932 OPS.
Meanwhile, Carrasco has given up five homers in six appearances (five starts) while posting a 5.26 ERA.
In his career against Carrasco, Henderson is 3-for-5 with a homer. He should build on that impressive line on Wednesday evening.
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I don’t trust either one of these starting pitchers on Wednesday, and with the Yankees' offense ranking first in MLB in batting average, OPS, and second in runs scored, I think the OVER is a great play for this series finale.
Starting with Povich, the Orioles have combined for 10 or more runs in three of his five starts, and the lefty has three outings where he’s given up three or more runs. On top of that, he’s not pitching deep into games, which means Baltimore will need to rely on its bullpen.
That’s been an issue for the O’s all season, as they’re 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.84).
On the New York side, it has combined for 10 or more runs in half of Carrasco’s appearances, and he’s allowed at least three runs in four of his six outings. The veteran right-hander has allowed a ton of baserunners (34 hits, nine walks) even though he’s only completed 25.0 innings of work.
I expect both of these offenses to tee off on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
