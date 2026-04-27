Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 27

The New York Yankees are looking to extend their lead in the AL East standings on Monday night when they take on the AL West’s Texas Rangers and righty Jack Leiter.

Leiter is off to a slow start this season, posting a 4.97 ERA in five starts. The former first-round pick will have his hands full against a Yankees team that has won eight of 10 games, posting a plus-47 run differential in 2026.

New York also has ace Max Fried (2.40 ERA) on the mound for his seventh appearance in the 2026 campaign. Fried is coming off eight innings of scoreless ball in a win over Boston last week.

The Yankees are just 3-3 in the lefty’s starts, but oddsmakers have them heavily favored on the road in this matchup.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener on April 27.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (-102)

Rangers +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Yankees: -168

Rangers: +139

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

New York: Max Fried (3-1, 2.40 ERA)

Texas: Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.97 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, YES Network

Yankees record: 18-10

Rangers record: 14-14

Yankees vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Fried UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-160)

Max Fried has pitched deep into multiple games this season, yet he's allowed five or fewer hits in five of his six appearances. So, I’m pretty shocked to see this number all the way up at 5.5, especially against this Texas offense.

The Rangers are just 17th overall in batting average this season, and that drops to 29th in the league against left-handed pitching. The Rangers are hitting .207 with a .595 OPS against lefties, which simply won’t cut it against Fried.

He ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA and the 87th percentile in expected batting average against in the 2026 campaign. Fried has given up just 22 hits in 41.1 innings of work, only missing this prop against the Tampa Bay Rays when he allowed six hits across eight innings of work.

He’s an elite prop target on Monday night.

Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m backing Fried and the Yanks in this matchup:

Max Fried and the New York Yankees had a winning streak snapped on Sunday against the Houston Astros, but they’re heavily favored in their series opener with the Texas Rangers.

Fried (2.40 ERA) has been one of the best pitchers in MLB this season, and I’m buying him to lead the Yankees to a win against former first-round pick Jack Leiter.

Fried ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA and the 87th percentile in expected batting average against, allowing three or fewer runs in five of his six starts. He’s given up just 22 hits and 10 walks in over 41 innings of work.

Meanwhile, Leiter ranks in the 25th percentile in expected ERA (5.05), the 11th percentile in barrel percentage and the 21st percentile in hard-hit percentage. He has an actual ERA of 4.97 and has allowed 12 runs over his last three outings.

The Yankees are actually off to a great start on the road (10-5 this season), and they rank sixth in runs scored and fifth in OPS on offense. Texas is 25th and 20th in those respective categories. With Fried on the mound, New York should roll on Monday night.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-168 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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