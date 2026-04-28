Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

The New York Yankees opened their early-week series with the Texas Rangers with a win behind a gem of a performance from Max Fried (six scoreless innings).

Now, two stud right-handers take the mound in Game 2, as New York’s Cam Schlittler looks to build on his impressive start to the season against former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. This season, deGrom has turned back the clock, posting a 2.13 ERA for Texas.

The Rangers are back under .500 after Monday’s loss, but they are just +102 underdogs on Tuesday against a Yankees team that looks like one of the best squads in the American League. New York has the best record in the AL after winning nine of 10 games.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Tuesday’s battle between two elite strikeout pitchers.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+144)

Rangers +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Yankees: -122

Rangers: +102

Total

7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

New York: Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.77 ERA)

Texas: Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.13 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Yankees record: 19-10

Rangers record: 14-15

Yankees vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-137)

This season, the Rangers have struggled on offense, ranking 19th in MLB in batting average and 26th in runs scored, which sets up pretty well for the Yankees young starter.

Schlittler ranks in the 93rd percentile in expected ERA and the 79th percentile in expected batting average against this season, holding four of his six opponents to four or fewer hits. Schlittler has given up just 22 hits in 35.2 innings of work (six starts) in the 2026 season.

So, I don’t mind going UNDER on this number against Texas, which had just four hits in six innings against Max Fried on Monday.

Schlittler is coming off a dominant showing against Boston, allowing four hits and just one earned run in eight innings of work.

Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting , I shared why bettors should trust both of these starting pitchers in the early innings:

Two dominant right-handed pitchers are on the mound in Texas on Tuesday, as New York Yankees youngster Cam Schlittler takes on former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.

Schlittler tossed eight innings of four-hit ball in his last start against Boston, and the second-year starter has a 2.32 expected ERA (93rd percentile) and a 1.77 actual ERA this season. He’s given up just seven earned runs in 2026, and he hasn’t allowed more than three in a single start.

Meanwhile, deGrom is back to his peak for – for now – in the 2026 season. The five-time All-Star has allowed just six earned runs across five starts, good for a 2.13 ERA. He’s allowed one or fewer runs in each of his starts in the month of April, lowering his expected ERA to 3.00 this season.

While the Yankees are sixth in MLB in runs scored, I wouldn't be shocked if deGrom slows them down in the opening frames. The Rangers’ offense has struggled in 2026, ranking 26th in runs scored, so bettors should feel confident in Schlittler in the early innings.

This has the makings of a great pitcher’s duel, and it’s worth noting that the UNDER is 15-12-2 for both of these teams in the 2026 season. I’ll avoid any bullpen shenanigans and simply take the UNDER in the first five frames on Tuesday.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-170 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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