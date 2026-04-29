Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are looking to complete a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, and they’re set as slight favorites on the road against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

A former Yankee, Eovaldi has struggled a bit in the 2026 season, posting a 5.79 ERA and a 4.70 expected ERA across six starts. The Rangers are just 2-4 in those games, which could be why they’re set as underdogs in Game 3 of this series.

New York will counter with a rookie making his MLB debut on Wednesday. Elmer Rodriguez will get the ball for the Yanks, and he’s coming off four strong starts in Triple-A, posting a 1.27 ERA.

The Yankees are waiting for Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole to get healthy, so it appears that Rodriguez will get a chance to prove if he belongs at the big-league level in the 2026 season.

New York has won nine of 10 games, putting together an impressive 12-5 record on the road.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+135)

Rangers +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Yankees: -120

Rangers: +100

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

New York: Elmer Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (2-4, 5.79 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 2:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Rangers Sports Network

Yankees record: 20-10

Rangers record: 14-16

Yankees vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+261)

Looking for a home run prop to kick off Wednesday’s action? New York star Aaron Judge is one of three players that I bet on in today’s best home props column for SI Betting :

Aaron Judge socked his 12th home run of the season in Tuesday’s win over the Texas Rangers, and the New York Yankees star has a favorable matchup in the series finale between these teams on Wednesday afternoon.

Judge is taking on Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who has allowed nine home runs in six appearances in the 2026 season, posting a 5.79 ERA. Eovaldi has also given up 39 hits in 32.2 innings of work.

In his career against Eovaldi, Judge is 12-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and a .931 OPS. After a slow start to the season, Judge is hitting .302 with six home runs and nine extra-base hits over his last two weeks of action (13 games). He’s homered seven times against right-handed pitching, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he goes deep again after hitting a clutch homer on Tuesday night.

Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

This game is a little tougher of a handicap since Rodriguez is making his MLB debut, and it’s unclear how he’ll fare against a Major League lineup.

However, the Rangers haven’t exactly thrived on offense in the 2026 season, ranking 21st in batting average, 22nd in OPS and 26th in runs scored. So, Rodriguez may be able to keep New York in this game before turning things over to the bullpen (3.86 ERA this season).

On the Texas side, Eovaldi is going to have his hands full with a Yankees offense that is in the top 10 in the league in runs, OPS, slugging and No. 1 in home runs. The Rangers righty has given up nine homers already in 2026, and he’s allowed at least four runs in four of his six starts.

Given Texas’ struggles on offense, it’s going to have a hard time competing if Eovaldi allows a crooked number in the early innings.

I’ll trust the Yanks to complete the sweep, as they’ve actually been a better road team than home team so far in 2026.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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