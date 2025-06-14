Yankees vs, Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, June 14
The New York Yankees are 42-26 on the season, but have struggled against the Boston Red Sox, going 1-3 against them including losing in extra innings on Friday night.
They'll try to bounce back on Saturday when they face them in the second game of their three-game set. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this AL East rivalry showdown.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-108)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-113)
Moneyline
- Yankees -181
- Red Sox +148
Total
- Over 8.5 (-105)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 14
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Yankees Record: 42-26
- Red Sox Record: 35-36
Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon, LHP (8-4, 2.87 ERA)
- Boston: Hunter Dobbins, RHP (3-1, 4.20 ERA)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet
- Trent Grisham Home Run (+725) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Trent Grisham of the Yankees to hit a home run:
Trent Grisham is second on the Yankees in both home runs (13) and slugging percentage (.472), yet his odds sit at +725 to hit a home run against the Red Sox tonight. Hunter Dobbins gets the start for Boston, and he's given up 1.1 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, and he's coming off a start where he gave up two home runs to this same Yankees lineup.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back the Yankees to bounce back with a win tonight.
New York has a clear advantage when it comes to starting pitchers tonight. Carlos Rodon (2.87 ERA) is set to take on Hunter Dobbins (4.20 ERA), who has had an up-and-down start to his 2025 campaign. He faced this Yankees lineup on June 8, giving up four hits and three earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched.
Not enough can be said about the Yankees this season, who lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS at .802 while also ranking third in runs per game at 5.40. When they have a strong pitcher on the mound, like they do with Rodon tonight, they're an extremely tough team to beat.
Pick: Yankees -181 via DraftKings
