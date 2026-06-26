Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 26

A four-run fifth inning powered the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in their series opener last night.

Boston lost three of its previous four before that win, and remains well behind New York in the AL East, though.

The Yankees also dropped their series opener in Detroit before taking the final two games earlier this week. They’re now 4-2 against the Sox this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Friday, June 26.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+138)

Red Sox +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Yankees -118

Red Sox -102

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Will Warren (7-2, 3.45 ERA)

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (3-5, 3.08 ERA)

Will Warren allowed six runs in 5.2 innings last time out against the Reds, but only two of those runs were earned. He allowed 5 ER in 8.1 IP in his previous two starts. The right-hander hasn’t had much success in this rivalry in his career, allowing 15 ER in 14.1 IP in his last three starts against the Sox.

Payton Tolle has allowed 10 ER in 17 IP in his last three starts, allowing four, three, and three. The Red Sox lost all three of those games, as they did on April 23 when Tolle racked up 11 strikeouts while allowing one run to the Yankees in a 4-2 defeat.

Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, NESN

Yankees record: 48-32

Red Sox record: 33-46

Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Bases (+114)

Paul Goldschmidt has been tremendous this season, especially as of late. After hitting two home runs on Wednesday, he led off Thursday night’s game with a double.

Goldschmidt has now gone OVER 1.5 bases in four of his last five games, eight of his last 11, and 12 of his last 16. He’s also hitting over .400 with a slugging percentage over .800 against left-handed pitching.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox upset the Yankees to open the series, but I don’t think that’ll be the case. At the very least, New York deserves to be a bigger favorite than -120.

The starting pitching matchup is relatively even, and I’m not too scared off by Boston’s success against Warren last season.

The Yankees are still the much better team, injuries and all.

Pick: Yankees -118

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