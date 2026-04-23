Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23
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The New York Yankees are looking for their second consecutive sweep, this time over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
New York has outscored Boston 8-1 through the first two games in this series, and things won’t get easier for the Red Sox with Cam Schlittler on the mound for the Yankees.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Thursday, April 23.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+109)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-131)
Moneyline
- Yankees -149
- Red Sox +123
Total
- 8.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (2-1, 1.95 ERA)
- Red Sox: Payton Tolle (2-0, 3.00 ERA in AAA)
Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 23
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES, NESN+, FS1
- Yankees record: 15-9
- Red Sox record: 9-15
Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+115)
This will be Cam Schlittler’s first regular-season start against the Red Sox, and his first time pitching at Fenway Park. However, everyone remembers the righthander’s 12-strikeout performance against Boston in last year’s playoffs.
Schlitter went OVER 6.5 strikeouts in each of his first four starts before reaching just six strikeouts last time out. He should be amped to pitch at Fenway, and this is a good plus-odds play on Thursday night.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
I’m a bit surprised that the Yankees aren’t bigger favorites tonight at Fenway Park. It’ll be Schlitter against Payton Tolle, who is making his season debut for the Red Sox.
New York has already had 10 games against left-handed starters, going 6-4 in those contests. That’s not a problem for the Yankees, and they may actually prefer it.
Outside of an 8-6 win over the Royals, the Red Sox have scored a total of four runs in four games during their 1-4 stretch. Schlittler should keep them in check to complete the sweep tonight.
Pick: Yankees -149
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop