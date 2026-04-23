Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

The New York Yankees are looking for their second consecutive sweep, this time over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

New York has outscored Boston 8-1 through the first two games in this series, and things won’t get easier for the Red Sox with Cam Schlittler on the mound for the Yankees.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Thursday, April 23.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+109)

Red Sox +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Yankees -149

Red Sox +123

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -115)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (2-1, 1.95 ERA)

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (2-0, 3.00 ERA in AAA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, NESN+, FS1

Yankees record: 15-9

Red Sox record: 9-15

Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+115)

This will be Cam Schlittler’s first regular-season start against the Red Sox, and his first time pitching at Fenway Park. However, everyone remembers the righthander’s 12-strikeout performance against Boston in last year’s playoffs.

Schlitter went OVER 6.5 strikeouts in each of his first four starts before reaching just six strikeouts last time out. He should be amped to pitch at Fenway, and this is a good plus-odds play on Thursday night.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I’m a bit surprised that the Yankees aren’t bigger favorites tonight at Fenway Park. It’ll be Schlitter against Payton Tolle, who is making his season debut for the Red Sox.

New York has already had 10 games against left-handed starters, going 6-4 in those contests. That’s not a problem for the Yankees, and they may actually prefer it.

Outside of an 8-6 win over the Royals, the Red Sox have scored a total of four runs in four games during their 1-4 stretch. Schlittler should keep them in check to complete the sweep tonight.

Pick: Yankees -149

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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